“That’s Why I Don’t Wear Jewelry”: Travis Hunter Reacts To CU Teammates Getting Robbed Of Thousands Of Dollars

It was unfortunate to see Colorado players ruin their day even more after learning about their stolen jewelry after taking a loss against UCLA. After taking on the opponent on their home turf, the CU once again struggled, both in offense and defense, leading to their defeat. However, it was the news of them getting robbed on the college grounds, which struck them with sorrow twice. Fortunately, Travis Hunter wasn’t one of them, and he sighed in relief.

In his latest episode of 12 Talks via Bleacher Report, Travis Hunter reacted to the video of his teammates getting robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. He also explained how he didn’t become one of the victims.

Travis Hunter Talks About the Big CU Robbery at UCLA Grounds

During Week 9 of the 2023-24 college football season, the Colorado Buffaloes suffered another loss to the UCLA Bruins, but the defeat wasn’t the only setback they encountered. Thieves broke into the locker room during the game, stealing several players’ jewelry and even cash. Star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter spoke out about the incident on his podcast.

“That’s why I don’t wear jewelry, bro. I tried to say that. I can’t wear jewelry; I’m not flashy. I don’t need you to think I got anything that you would like. That’s still messed up for the team, bro,” Travis said. “They worked for this stuff, and for it to get stolen at a football game after we thinking our stuff is safe, I’m not bringing no bags to away games.”

Hunter emphasized how unfair the theft was that even one of the camera crew members had their belongings stolen. He even made it clear that he would no longer bring bags with him to the away games.

He elaborated, “I’ll probably have a book bag, and that’s it. Like all that extra stuff? No, sir. Like all that extra stuff, no, sir. I don’t mess with getting my stuff stolen cuz I would’ve still been in Cali right now trying to get my stuff back.”

Though after everything, he couldn’t help but find some fun in the situation as he ended up joking about it.

The Colorado Thief Has Finally Been Caught

In a recent video by the Well Off Media, the CU thief has finally admitted to the crime. But, it’s not who one might think. Captioned, “The Colorado Thief Finally Admits It”, the CU players definitely found some light-hearted moments amidst the unfortunate robbery.

True or not, it was the two-way star Travis Hunter who willingly admitted to his crime. In the video, as the players discussed the ‘missed jewelry’, Hunter jokingly said,

“They don’t even know I don’t even wear chain, but I took theirs.”

Hunter’s light-hearted reaction to the situation brought joy to the fans. This comes as a respite for all the Colorado fans, who are coping with their consecutive defeats.

Despite the challenges, Hunter has had a productive season, with 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He overcame an earlier injury this season, a lacerated liver, which caused him to miss some games. The Colorado Buffaloes currently hold a 4-4 record and are just two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible. Can they secure a bowl game? What do you think?