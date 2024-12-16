“The Chiefs Haven’t Allowed More Than 30 Points Since the Super Bowl…”: Nick Wright Sounds Off on Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills

Nick Wright once again favours the Chiefs in a discussion about defensive performances.

Nick Wright is back with another Chiefs stat that no one seems to care about. As the Bills and Lions put up a fantastic show on Sunday in a high-octane matchup, Wright, for some reason, brought the Chiefs (his favorite team) into the conversation.

The analyst, perhaps in a bid to downplay the hype generated by the Bills vs Lions matchup, criticized how both teams let the other one score more than 30 points in the matchup. He further pointed out that the Chiefs defense hasn’t let any team score more than 30 points since the Super Bowl against the Eagles, two seasons ago.

While Wright is right and that is an incredible feat by the Chiefs defense, Kansas City also hasn’t scored more than 30 points this season. Something the fans were quick to point out to him in the comment section.

The Chiefs haven't scored 30 🤣

Nick Wrong just hating. — Edwin John (@_Edwin_John_) December 16, 2024

How many times has the Chiefs offense scored more than 30? That offense isn’t the same level as LA, Green Bay, Buffalo or Detroit — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) December 16, 2024

Some Bills fans also stepped on a sore nerve as they reminded Wright of who won the last time the Chiefs and the Bills faced off against each other.

Didn’t the bills beat the chiefs? — Jeremy Allen (@JeremyLshow) December 16, 2024

Does it matter? Didn’t the Bills beat the chiefs already? — Michael Hunt (@TheYProject11) December 16, 2024

While the Chiefs offense hasn’t been up to par this season, Nick is (w)right (again), that defense is helping them win more games this season than the combined efforts of Mahomes and his offense.

The Chiefs’ defense, under DC Steve Spagnuolo, has consistently challenged opposing quarterbacks and limited some of the league’s top-scoring offenses to below their average points this season. Currently, the Chiefs are allowing an average of just 19.4 points per game, ranking them as the seventh-best defense in the NFL.

They have permitted 30 points in a game only once this season, the only game they have lost. Against the Bills.

Remarkably, only six teams have managed to score over 20 points against Spag’s on-fire defense, propelling the Chiefs to a remarkable 12-1 record this season.

But this can’t take away from the brilliance of the Sunday matchup between the Bills and the Lions, that Detroit won 48-42. Sure, there’s something to be said about the Lions defense letting the Bills score nearly 50 points. However, neither of the defenses were operating at their full capacity.

The Lions were missing cornerback Khalil Dorsey and defensive lineman Alim McNeill, along with most of their starters, while Buffalo was without both its starting safeties. To make matters worse for the Lions defense, Josh Allen was on fire, aided all day by running backs James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.

The game was a marvel to watch, no matter what the scoreboard looked like at the end of it.