“The Next Deion Sanders?”: Fans Urge Teddy Bridgewater To Coach NFL and College Football Teams As He Leads His Alma Mater To State Title

Miami Northwestern’s Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy following the team’s win over Raines in the Class 3A championship on Dec. 14, 2024.

Former Detroit QB Teddy Bridgewater’s post-NFL career is already off to a rocking start. The man who couldn’t make much of a mark as a QB is turning heads as a High School coach. And just his first season as Coach has fans suggesting he take the next step.

Bridgewater guided his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, to victory in the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state championship on Saturday night, beating the previously undefeated Raines with a decisive score of 41-0. This news had fans clamoring to suggest he join the rank of college coaches:

One disgruntled Cowboys fan even went as far as to suggest a future back in the NFL:

Another fan also had an NFL-staff-related suggestion:

Miami weren’t just stars of the Championship though but also outscored playoff opponents a fantastic 262-12. Bridgewater was hired just 10 months ago with the task of turning around a team that went 4-6 last season.

Under him, the team went 12-2 and ended the season with a 10-game winning streak. This, of course, had one fan comparing Bridgewater to another college superstar HC we’ve all come to know really well:

But it seems Teddy has other plans. In November, the former QB had made an interesting tweet that read:

“So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can’t wait to return back to the NFL.”

While fans may be waiting for him to make his college coaching debut, it seems the 32-year-old is waiting to be a quarterback again. It’ll be interesting to watch what the newly minted High School HC decides to do next.

