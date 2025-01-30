“They Didn’t Wanna See Me Face to Face”: Ndamukong Suh Reacts to Former Raiders DE’s “What is it Like to Get Fired by an NFL Team” Video

Ndamukong Suh knows a thing or two about the painful reality of getting cut from a team. The former defensive end played for five teams during his career in the NFL and was unceremoniously cut from one of those teams. So when Isaac Rochell opened up about his experience of getting cut from a team last year, Suh also chimed in with his own experience.

Under Rochell’s instgram post about his painful journey of being abruptly cut from a team, Suh recounted his own experience and revealed that the front office hadn’t even bothered delivering the news to him in person:

“They didn’t wanna see me face to face. I just got a certified letter in the mail. SMFH.”

Having played for the Lions, Dolphins, Rams, Buccaneers, and Eagles, it’s difficult to pinpoint which team Suh was specifically referring to. But he was most likely talking about the Dolphins. The Dolphins had made him the highest-paid defensive player in league history in 2017—signing him to a six-year, $114 million contract—before cutting him just three years in.

As former Raiders DE Isaac Rochell emphasized the difficult reality of losing his job in the NFL, clearly past painful experiences came up for Suh as well. What makes it even tougher, Rochell explained, is the humiliating exit process that follows.

Players must endure a lengthy exit process while getting cut. This includes an exit interview and a team-appointed chaperone to ensure a smooth departure. Then comes the most uncomfortable part—being paraded around the facility to inform coaches, the equipment manager, and others before finally cleaning out their locker.

Rochell described the experience as both frustrating and embarrassing, as they forced players to go through these motions while effectively showing them the door. However, Ndamukong Suh was not even afforded this grace.

Suh didn’t get a proper farewell for being “dirtiest player”?

Despite his undeniable talent, Suh remains a free agent as teams continue to move on from him—often without even facing him when making the decision. The reason? Since his debut, he has been regarded as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL. Fellow players have even voted him the league’s “dirtiest player” and “least liked player.”

Suh has built a reputation for drawing penalties and committing personal fouls. The NFL has fined Suh over half a million dollars throughout his career for incidents such as kicking, stomping, and stepping on quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Matt Schaub.

Fans largely supported the team’s decision to cut Suh without inviting him to the facility, citing his history of aggressive play. Many agreed that avoiding a face-to-face meeting was a wise move, given his tendency to get violent. One user even joked, “They probably knew you would step on their head with cleat.”

Ndamukong Suh didn’t get any offers this season to play for any team. Despite not playing a snap for the last two seasons, he still hasn’t hung up his boot and wants another opportunity. Considering the number of injuries the Lions had this season on the defensive side, they should have signed him. While there is no doubt he can still be a menace for the offenses, at 37 years his days in the NFL appear to be over.