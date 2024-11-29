“This Has Not Been a Great Year For Quarterbacks”: CFB Insider Speaks Up On Jameis Winston Favoring Shedeur Sanders Over Travis Hunter For the Heisman Race

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

“I probably would pick Shedeur [Sanders] over him,” said Jameis Winston, showing support for the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback to win the Heisman trophy over his superstar teammate, Travis Hunter. However, College Football insider, Bruce Feldman, is convinced that Winston has picked the wrong candidate to back, given Hunter’s “remarkable run” this year.

“This has not been a great year for quarterbacks,” Feldman said on the Rich Eisen Show, countering Winston’s take on Shedeur.

Feldman has a point. Just last year, three of the four finalists invited to Manhattan were quarterbacks — Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr.

While this time around, “It’s been a great year for a running back and it’s been a remarkable year for a unicorn,” added Feldman. He was, of course, talking about Boise State Broncos RB, Ashton Jeanty, and the Buffaloes’ Hunter.

“I think Jeanty’s had an amazing year. He’s pressure for Travis. I think he deserves to be in the top three. I would have Shedeur in my top three,” elaborated Feldman, adding Miami’s Cam Ward into the mix too.

That said, he also admitted that it is a “pretty cut-and-dried Heisman race,” favoring the football prodigy from Colorado.

Although Winston has Shedeur as his favorite, the CFB insider’s take on the Heisman race seems pretty logical and valid. Travis, indeed, has had an outstanding season, and even Shedeur has spoken about how his star teammate is the most deserving for the best player award this year.