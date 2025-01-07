“This is Great Newsletter-Worthy Stuff”: Cam Newton Reflects on LSU’s Dominance in the NFL

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. Credit- Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU alumni are shining in the NFL. From Joe Burrow to Jayden Daniels, the pattern is becoming just hard to ignore. But Cam Newton is not buying it.

Advertisement

He thinks the narrative that LSU has become a powerhouse of talent only benefits the University and its football program. Speaking on his show, ‘4th&1,’ Newton said that this narrative is great marketing for the LSU Tigers and something they actively promote on their “newsletters” to entice prospective students.

“This is great newsletter-worthy stuff. Jayden Daniels, transfer. Joe Burrow, transfer. This is good publicity for LSU. They used Joe Burrow. They’re using Jayden Daniels for their greater good. They’re gonna have that in their newsletters.”

Burrow began his college football journey at Ohio State in 2015, where he redshirted his freshman year. Over the following two seasons, he served primarily as a backup, participating in a limited capacity during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

Afterward, he transferred to Louisiana as a graduate transfer and took on the role of starting quarterback for two seasons. Burrow’s tenure at LSU culminated in an extraordinary 2019 season, where he led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record, securing the national championship while also winning the Heisman Trophy.

While Burrow truly shined at LSU, Daniels was already making a mark as one of Pac-12s top quarterbacks at Arizona State before he transferred to LSU.

As a former 4-star recruit, he was recognized as the nation’s second-ranked dual-threat quarterback from the class of 2019.

Despite receiving offers from prestigious programs such as USC, Tennessee, Penn State, and Ohio State, he chose to play for Arizona State University. He secured the starting quarterback position before the start of the 2019 season, making history as a true freshman starter.

Although he had initially expressed his intention to return, Daniels entered the transfer portal in February 2022. Despite entering a pretty crowded QB room at LSU, Daniels secured the starter role and truly shined in his final year with the team and set numerous NCAA, school, and SEC records. And like Burrow, also won the Heisman.

Burrow and Daniels were stars before they went to LSU. So is Cam Newton right? If nothing, LSU gave these athletes a chance to shine at a reputable and prominent program.