“Tom Brady is Still the GOAT”: JJ Watt Weighs in on Whether Patrick Mahomes is the Lionel Messi of the NFL

The GOAT debate exists in every sport, sparking endless discussions among fans worldwide. In soccer, the conversation has long revolved around Lionel Messi, with many acknowledging him as the GOAT. Meanwhile, in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of winning his fourth Super Bowl in just five seasons. Does this put him on the same pedestal as Messi, or does that comparison still belong to Tom Brady? J.J. Watt weighs in.

During his conversation with Liverpool FC legend, Jamie Carragher, on the latest episode of ‘It’s Called Soccer,’ Watt gave his opinion on the GOAT debate.

“You are certainly getting to that level of conversation. I think Tom is still the Messi. Tom Brady is still the GOAT. Tom Brady holds that title and he’s going to hold that title. I mean seven rings, everything that he has done.”

However, Watt believes that with each Super Bowl victory, Mahomes is inching closer to cementing his place among the all-time greats. If Mahomes pulls off the historic three-peat, Watt sees him firmly securing the No. 2 spot.

And at just 29 years old, with two MVPs already under his belt, he still has plenty of time to further his legacy and make a legitimate run at GOAT status.

Watt also expressed his deep respect for Mahomes, acknowledging the quarterback’s rapid rise to superstardom and his role as the face of the NFL. In Watt’s eyes, Mahomes deserves the same level of recognition and admiration that global sports icons like Lionel Messi receive.

J.J. Watt summed it up perfectly—Tom Brady is still the GOAT, having overcome countless challenges, much like Lionel Messi, to reach the pinnacle of his sport. However, Mahomes is well within the time frame to surpass Brady. If he wins seven rings, there would be no debate—he would have officially taken the crown.

That said, the GOAT conversation is always evolving. New generations of players will continue to challenge the status quo, striving to surpass those who came before them.

However, one key distinction remains—unlike football, soccer is a truly global sport. Messi is an international icon with a trophy cabinet stacked with both domestic and international titles. The Super Bowl, on the other hand, is primarily an American spectacle, making its global reach far more limited in comparison. So maybe the question then becomes – are either Brady or Mahomes comparable to Messi?