“Tom Brady just goated the Jets with a late rocket to... Cyril Grayson" : Long time Brady truther Skip Bayless declares Buccaneer's QB as the NFL MVP.

Tom Brady turns the tide of Buccaneers Sunday against the Jets with a 93 yard bomb countering adversity.

THOMAS EDWARD PATRICK BRADY JR. JUST GOATED THE JETS WITH A LATE ROCKET TO…CYRIL GRAYSON?!?! WHAT A THROW. WHAT A 93-YARD DRIVE WITH NO TIMEOUTS. MVP! MVP! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

Tom Brady continues to own the New York Jets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Jets for most of the game but Brady, amidst all the toxicity that would ensue concerning Antonio Brown, had one last punch left in him, a 93 yard bomb to Cyril Grayson to clinch the game and leave met life stadium with some semblance of positivity. Brady was also without another top WR, Chris Godwin.

Brady, 44, finished the game (unlike Brown) completing 34-of-50 passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Filling in for Brown, Grayson caught 6-of-8 targets for 81 yards, including the game-clinching touchdown. Brady’s longtime Tight End Rob Gronkowski went for 115 yards on seven catches as well. This win propelled Tampa Bay to 12-4 on the season, keeping them very much alive in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s and the Buccaneers comeback win

Tom Brady just casually ruined the Jets again. Lord. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2022

Fourth Quarter Comebacks (UPDATED) 1. Peyton Manning, 43

2. Tom Brady, 42

3. Ben Roethisberger, 40

4. Drew Brees, 36

5. Johnny Unitas, 34 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2022

Tom Brady and fourth-quarter drives: pic.twitter.com/or5Zd7fa9J — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 2, 2022

Skip Bayless on Tom Brady through the years

It is weird to think that Skip Bayless was once a critic of Brady considering how much Bayless supports him nowadays. Earlier in the season Pat MacAfee chimed in on the nature of Skip’s infatuation with Brady.

Skip Bayless MIGHT have been the guy that made @TomBrady develop his Man in the Arena mantra. HE WAS WRONG 20 TIMES in last night’s episode#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/zZOTS9bHEk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2021

In 2006 Skip Bayless predicted Tom Brady and the Patriots’ demise. To be fair, it was rooted in stats more than you’d think. Brady’s relatively low numbers that season (61.8 completion percentage, 3,529 yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) forced Bayless to declare his proverbial demise. Fast Forward to the 2021-22 NFL season and Brady might be a favorite to win his fourth MVP.