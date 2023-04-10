Tom Brady’s Secret Skill: The 7x Super Bowl Champion Once Made $3.5 Million by Flipping a Condo in New York

With Tom Brady now settling into his retirement life, many have been wondering what he will actually do with his time. While he does have a contract with Fox Sports to be their lead analyst, it should not ideally occupy him for more than a few days a year. Considering he is being paid $375 million over 10 years for that, it is not a bad deal. However, it seems he could just rekindle an old hobby to fill up his schedule.

Given that Brady has a lot of businesses on hand, he really does not need to venture out into a new field. Especially with his apparel company, BRADY, becoming more and more popular. Added to that, his production company, 199 Productions, has been the subject of many high-end rumors about new movies. All in all, it seems like a pretty busy retirement life for him right now. However, things could change.

Tom Brady once made a ton of money just from flipping houses

It seems Brady has a knack for the real estate business. In fact, his track record in the field says the same. He and his ex-wife bought up patches of land, converted it into a dream mansion, and then sold it off for profit. That too, multiple times. They even managed to sell a house to the music legend Dr. Dre! Talk about having a star-studded clientele.

One of Brady’s individual achievements in the real estate world comes from the year 2011. While he was still with the Patriots, Brady sold his New York condo, one he bought in 2006 for $14 million. He made a profit of around $3.5 million when he ultimately sold the place to Green Mountain Coffee founder Robert Stiller. It seems he just might be a natural at this too like he is at football.

Will Brady find enough time to delve into the world of real estate?

Most real estate agents, or at least the ones we know of, tend to lead very busy lives. Their work hours are fluid, and they need to be at the beck and call of customers. However, Brady might just not have to deal with all the grunt work that comes with being a real estate agent. He could just set up a company, and manage it, just like he does with all his other passions.

However, adding a company to his portfolio will also need time and effort. Something that he might just not have a lot of right now. One of the major reasons why he couldn’t spend time with his family until a year ago is because he had no time. Given that, it is highly unlikely that Brady will add more to his plate, and lose the precious time that he gets to spend with his children.