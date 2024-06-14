mobile app bar

Tom Brady Sr. Candidly Reveals Why Daughter Quit Working With GOAT Son

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Had A Real Mentor “: Tom Brady Honors Drew Bledsoe Weeks After Humorous Roast

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady wouldn’t be where he is today without his family. Pillars of support, his parents and his three sisters, always stood by Brady. His sister Nancy even worked with him for a while there. But it was a rather short stint.

As the NFL GOAT got inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame yesterday, his family was the picture of pride as they gathered to celebrate him and his astonishing NFL career. It was here that Brady Sr revealed how Nancy once worked for the former quarterback but ended up quitting about 4 months in for a hilarious reason. He said,  “He asked her to take his laundry to the cleaners one time and that was IT!”

Nancy threw in the towel when her younger brother treated her more like an assistant than a manager, as she believed the position to be. Tom Brady’s older sister actually worked as an “Advisor” for ‘Tom Brady Management’ from 2002 to 2004, so it wasn’t exactly four months.

Nancy described the experience of watching his little brother grow as an athlete, his “climb” so to say, as “cool.” In awe of her brother, she said “As challenging as it sometimes could be, I would never take that experience back.”

It was a bittersweet moment as the family looked back at all his achievements, dripping in nostalgia, and celebrated his career that has now come to an end. As they reminisced about his life and times, they looked back at his childhood and how he was the “Prince” and continues to remain so.

Tom Brady: The Golden Child

Of course, everyone would expect Brady to be the golden child of the Brady family, he is even the golden boy of an entire sports league. However, this was not always the case. He grew up in the shadow of his older sisters, who were all great athletes in their own rights. He’s talked about being known around town as “Maureen’s brother.”

But now, Maureen is proudly “Tom Brady’s sister.” But as all older siblings do, they tend to find him annoying at times. While he still may be the golden child, that doesn’t stop his sisters from roasting him for not eating strawberries, and not going out for a beer with them. As Nancy put it, “he’s so annoying.”

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Read more from Nidhi

    Share this article