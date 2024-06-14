Tom Brady Sr. Candidly Reveals Why Daughter Quit Working With GOAT Son

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady wouldn’t be where he is today without his family. Pillars of support, his parents and his three sisters, always stood by Brady. His sister Nancy even worked with him for a while there. But it was a rather short stint.

As the NFL GOAT got inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame yesterday, his family was the picture of pride as they gathered to celebrate him and his astonishing NFL career. It was here that Brady Sr revealed how Nancy once worked for the former quarterback but ended up quitting about 4 months in for a hilarious reason. He said, “He asked her to take his laundry to the cleaners one time and that was IT!”

Nancy threw in the towel when her younger brother treated her more like an assistant than a manager, as she believed the position to be. Tom Brady’s older sister actually worked as an “Advisor” for ‘Tom Brady Management’ from 2002 to 2004, so it wasn’t exactly four months.

Nancy described the experience of watching his little brother grow as an athlete, his “climb” so to say, as “cool.” In awe of her brother, she said “As challenging as it sometimes could be, I would never take that experience back.”

It was a bittersweet moment as the family looked back at all his achievements, dripping in nostalgia, and celebrated his career that has now come to an end. As they reminisced about his life and times, they looked back at his childhood and how he was the “Prince” and continues to remain so.

Tom Brady: The Golden Child

Of course, everyone would expect Brady to be the golden child of the Brady family, he is even the golden boy of an entire sports league. However, this was not always the case. He grew up in the shadow of his older sisters, who were all great athletes in their own rights. He’s talked about being known around town as “Maureen’s brother.”

But now, Maureen is proudly “Tom Brady’s sister.” But as all older siblings do, they tend to find him annoying at times. While he still may be the golden child, that doesn’t stop his sisters from roasting him for not eating strawberries, and not going out for a beer with them. As Nancy put it, “he’s so annoying.”