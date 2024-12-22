Travis Hunter Apalled by Chad Johnson’s Choice of Madden Rating for the Heisman Winner: “Best I Can Do is 76”

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is ready to fight for a good Madden rating. As a two-way star and Heisman trophy winner, Hunter knows what he is worth.

During his appearance on ‘NFL on NBC,’ Hunter spoke with Chad Ochocinco, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and current Madden ratings adjuster, expressing his expectation for a rookie rating of 85 or higher. However, he was taken aback when Ocho said,

“The best I can do for you, as a rookie coming into the league, I give you a 76.”

Hunter was visibly appalled by this rating and humorously suggested he would challenge Ocho to a one-on-one matchup for the rating. Hunter stated,

“If I ain’t an 85 or above, we’re going to have to one vs. one for the [Heisman] Trophy back there. When I beat him, I get the 99.”

Ocho was up for the challenge too, as he suggested Hunter try to stop him on just one of ten routes and he could keep the trophy and get a higher score. or a player like Hunter, expecting a rating of 85 or higher is quite reasonable given his skill set.

Calvin Johnson, a Hall of Fame receiver for the Detroit Lions, holds the record for the highest Madden rookie rating of all time, starting his NFL career with an impressive rating of 87.

It’s important to note that rookies typically do not start with high ratings in Madden. Till then though, Hunter can take solace in the fact that he is the highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25, being the only athlete in the nation with a perfect 99 rating.