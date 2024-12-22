mobile app bar

Travis Hunter Apalled by Chad Johnson’s Choice of Madden Rating for the Heisman Winner: “Best I Can Do is 76”

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is ready to fight for a good Madden rating. As a two-way star and Heisman trophy winner, Hunter knows what he is worth.

During his appearance on ‘NFL on NBC,’ Hunter spoke with Chad Ochocinco, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and current Madden ratings adjuster, expressing his expectation for a rookie rating of 85 or higher. However, he was taken aback when Ocho said, 

“The best I can do for you, as a rookie coming into the league, I give you a 76.”

Hunter was visibly appalled by this rating and humorously suggested he would challenge Ocho to a one-on-one matchup for the rating. Hunter stated,

“If I ain’t an 85 or above, we’re going to have to one vs. one for the [Heisman] Trophy back there. When I beat him, I get the 99.”

Ocho was up for the challenge too, as he suggested Hunter try to stop him on just one of ten routes and he could keep the trophy and get a higher score. or a player like Hunter, expecting a rating of 85 or higher is quite reasonable given his skill set.

Calvin Johnson, a Hall of Fame receiver for the Detroit Lions, holds the record for the highest Madden rookie rating of all time, starting his NFL career with an impressive rating of 87.

It’s important to note that rookies typically do not start with high ratings in Madden. Till then though, Hunter can take solace in the fact that he is the highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25, being the only athlete in the nation with a perfect 99 rating.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Share this article

Don’t miss these