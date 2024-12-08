Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Admits to Initially Ignoring the WR as He Wasn’t “Her Type”

Now headed for marriage, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee almost didn’t link up. Because the two-way star wasn’t Lenee’s “type.”

Advertisement

During a TikTok Q&A session, Hunter revealed that his fiancée ignored him when he tried to slide into her DMs. Lenee then revealed that she didn’t reply to him “because he wasn’t my type.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball 44 (@ball44tv)

Lenne first met Hunter while they attended high school together at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. She revealed that she thought he was like just any other jock, and so did not pay him much attention. “At first, I saw him as just another athlete,” she said in a TikTok video.

However, he soon became such an important part of his life that she credited God for bringing him along just when she needed him.

“I would always pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward. And you were his answer,” she told Travis. They truly feel like a match made in heaven.

Lenee, 23, has been by his side through the highs and lows of his college career. And despite her initial impression of Travis, is now proudly in love and ready to marry him. Hunter and Lenee have been dating since at least 2022, and he proposed to her in February. The details of the wedding are not yet clear.