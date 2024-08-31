Travis Hunter’s Viral Stat From NDSU Game Leaves Fans In Complete Disbelief

Travis Hunter stole the show with his performance in Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State. While Hunter’s expectations were already sky-high after his masterful display in the last season, he blew everyone away with his endurance. Hunter was on the field for nearly every play in a game that tested every ounce of his stamina, only coming off twice.

As the game progressed, Hunter’s dual-threat abilities were in front of all to see, as he seamlessly switched between wide receiver and cornerback positions. Naturally, eyes were stuck at his elite play, as he handled the pigskin on both sides. Soon after Colorado crushed North Dakota at a 31-26 match, his performance became the talk of the town.

Fans were equally in awe, flooding social media with reactions ranging from pure shock to admiration. Many couldn’t believe how Hunter managed to dominate on both offense and defense with such intensity. He lit up social media with his reactions that applauded Hunter’s insane catches.

Many NFL players, current and former are debating whether his style will work at the highest level. But fans have full faith:

The more highlights one watches, the more they are astonished by the range of his talent:

2025 draft is going to be a special one:

Even the biggest names in sports couldn’t help but take notice. LeBron James, the NBA legend himself, was watching and couldn’t contain his excitement as Hunter was nothing short of remarkable. Even Patrick Mahomes was on the hyper train for the Buffs. And everyone was especially impressed by his dual-side abilities.

Travis Hunter Gets Noticed By the NFL’s No.1 Receiver

Travis Hunter’s performance against North Dakota State was spectacular. On offense, Hunter was a game-changer, playing 55 snaps and hauling in 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. With 69 snaps on that side of the ball, he allowed just 3 catches for a mere 18 yards on the defensive side. His big plays in crucial moments are already earning him the title of one of the most important weapons for Colorado.

NFL stars are already taking notice. Tyreek Hill didn’t hold back his praise, writing, “Whoever got that first pick, idc if you need a Lineman or QB Travis Hunter is one of one.” That’s high praise from one of the league’s most dominating players.

As Hunter makes a case for himself ahead of his expected draft in 2025, performances like these will only help his stock to rise. However, the silver lining for Colorado once again came as a shining win right at the start, giving Boulder fans have every reason to be excited. If this is any indication of what’s to come in 2024, keeping those fingers crossed might pay off in a big way.