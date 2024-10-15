Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skip Jets – Bills MNF to Watch Yankees’ Playoff Game; But Fans Ask “Who Cares”

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce traded in their NFL gear to show some support to baseball tonight. Skipping the Bills vs Packers matchup, the couple was spotted in the stands for the Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians playoff game.

Unlike when they are at Chiefs games, the vibe was muted and the two also didn’t show a preference for any particular team with their outfits. The cameras didn’t follow them around and yet, fans found a way to jeer at Taylor.

As MLB announced the power couple’s presence at Yankees stadium, fans took to the comment section with mixed reactions:

Who cares — MidwestMike (@MWMikeSports) October 14, 2024

They’re already on tv enough in football, we don’t need them here too. — Syrup (@SyrupSketch) October 14, 2024

We do not care. — Patrick Hennessy (@UnhingedPatrick) October 15, 2024

Couldn’t even let us get through an inning — Frank the Yank Fleming (@YankFleming) October 14, 2024

While some fans donned the overused “we don’t care” attitude, the couple also got overwhelming support from other fans who were happy to see them there:

Let’s go Yankees!! With the power couple 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ — Swiftiesmafia (@Swiftiesmafia) October 14, 2024