mobile app bar

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skip Jets – Bills MNF to Watch Yankees’ Playoff Game; But Fans Ask “Who Cares”

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skip Jets - Bills MNF to Watch Yankees' Playoff Game; But Fans Ask “Who Cares”

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce traded in their NFL gear to show some support to baseball tonight. Skipping the Bills vs Packers matchup, the couple was spotted in the stands for the Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians playoff game.

Unlike when they are at Chiefs games, the vibe was muted and the two also didn’t show a preference for any particular team with their outfits. The cameras didn’t follow them around and yet, fans found a way to jeer at Taylor.

As MLB announced the power couple’s presence at Yankees stadium, fans took to the comment section with mixed reactions:

While some fans donned the overused “we don’t care” attitude, the couple also got overwhelming support from other fans who were happy to see them there:

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article