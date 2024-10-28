“Trust Me, We Practice It”: Caleb Williams Claims Bears Rehearse Hail Mary Play After Commanders’ Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the Bears scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears’ winning run came to a heartbreaking end as they fell prey to Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary pass. The game was in their pocket but slipped out like sand at the final whistle.

The heartbreak was visible on Caleb Williams’s face when he spoke with the media after the match. The USC Alum gave props to the Commanders for pulling off an insane play, revealing that he and the team practice Hail Marys for such moments.

” Let’s just give them kudos. Obviously, it’s a heart-wrenching play to have. We practice it, trust me we practice it and you know sometimes things don’t go your way. It’s tough when its something like that.”

The Bears managed to kick-start their run game this week, rushing for nearly 200 yards. But that left their pass game struggling. Washington outmatched them in the first half as they went into the break with a 12-point deficit. In the first half, Williams completed 3 of 8 passes for 38 yards.

The USC alum has shown immense progression over the last few weeks but failed to deliver against the Commander’s defense which came into the game with multiple injuries and a depleted roster.

Things did improve in the 2nd half but he finished the game with merely 130 yards to his name, completing only 10 passes on 24 attempts with a completion % of 41.7.

The highly-anticipated matchup between the number 1 vs number 2 pick of the draft didn’t go his way. But the blame cannot be placed completely on him as his offensive line struggled yet again. There were multiple injuries, with the Bears losing left tackle Braxton Jones in the first half with a knee injury. Both Guards, Teven Jenkins (knee) and Bill Murray (chest) also left the game in the 4th Quarter.

However, Caleb Williams believes he needs to get the ball out quickly and start making easy passes.

Jayden Daniels on the other hand won the battle of the rookie QBs despite being questionable to play in the game due to a rib injury. threw for 326 yards on 21 completions along with a TD. Despite injuring himself last week rushing, he rushed for 52 yards again this week.

The Commanders are now 6-2 while the Bears fall to 4-3. They needed a win to keep up with the other teams of NFC North but failed to do so. They travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals.