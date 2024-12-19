“We Were Not Selling Out Before (Jayden Daniels) Showed Up”: Magic Johnson Hails Commanders QB for Turning Things Around

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In just his first year, Jayden Daniels is making magic in Washington. There’s no doubt in anybody’s mind that he’s most likely going to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. And Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson thinks so too.

Advertisement

Appearing on ‘SPEAK,’ Johnson was all praise for the rookie, who he credited for turning around the franchise:

“He’s just turned the Commander franchise around. we were not selling out before this young man showed up. 9 and 5 and second place, hopefully to be in the playoffs…He’s the first man in the building and last to leave…He should be Rookie of the year.”

Not only that, Johnson also gushed about Daniels’s character and spoke in high regard about the rookie’s attitude and work ethic. That is some lofty praise for a rookie to get from a legend of the sports world.

In the Week 15 matchup, Daniels delivered a superb performance against a surprisingly strong Saints defense. Despite taking more hits and sacks than usual, his decision-making and precise ball placement were exceptional throughout the game. And that has been his story all season.

Daniels, selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a godsend for Washington. He achieved a remarkable completion percentage of 91.3% in a prime-time game against the Cincinnati Bengals, setting a rookie record and demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

His precision passing and decision-making have been vital, particularly in red-zone situations where he converted three out of five opportunities during critical games.

As the Washington Commanders gear up for their most challenging matchup of the season, they will face the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) in Week 16.

The stakes are high for both teams: while the Eagles aim to secure the NFC East title, the Commanders are fighting to solidify their playoff position. With playoff implications hanging in the balance, Washington’s offensive line must regroup against one of the league’s most formidable defensive fronts.