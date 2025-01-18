“We’ll Talk About It”: Chad Johnson Desires to “Reconcile” With Sharelle Rosado Following Her Podcast Deal with Shannon Sharpe

Chad Johnson’s former fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, used to make occasional appearances on episodes of the Nightcap podcast. However, her appearances have stopped since she ended their engagement back in October amid rumors of infidelity on Johnson’s part.

Since the split, Rosado has signed a podcast deal of her own with Shannon Sharpe’s Shay-Shay Media, sparking speculation about tension between the Nightcap co-hosts. But could this supposed tension subside if Ocho and Relle get back together? Is there a hope of that happening?

Johnson addressed the situation in the latest episode of The Nightcap, where he and Shannon Sharpe had an awkward yet necessary conversation about Sharpe going behind his co-host’s back to prioritize business over their friendship.

“I understand business. I was a supporter of this but this doesn’t change things at home…The foundation, the forefront still needs some work…But anyway, I’m happy for her. I’m excited for their show. If at any point she wants to reconvene and reconcile our differences, I will sit down and we’ll talk about it.”

After several minutes of discussing the matter, Rosado made a surprise appearance beside Ocho, sparking speculation that the two might be rekindling their relationship. Ocho admitted that he had been “trolling a lil bit” and was fully on board this new partnership.

While it’s not quite a reconciliation yet, Chad revealed that he and Sharelle are working to mend their differences. He acknowledged there’s still a lot of progress to be made but emphasized his unwavering support for her and her show ‘Humble Baddies.’

Ocho also expressed that if Sharelle decides to work through their issues and is open to reconciliation, he, too, would be willing to sit down and have that conversation.

The possibility of Ocho and Relle trying to fix things delighted Shannon. He pointed out that as Relle’s biggest supporter, Johnson was the one who brought her into the fold of Shay-Shay media in the first place. He also stressed that this little friction between them was the result of naysayers trying to break them apart.

It took an honest and long conversation for the two friends to put the matter to rest.

Ocho and Shannon Sharpe hash out their differences through friendly banter

The issue stemmed from Sharpe signing a deal with Johnson’s ex-fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, despite knowing the two were not on good terms.

During the discussion, Ocho expressed his grievances, explaining that as a friend, Sharpe should have prioritized their relationship and refrained from signing the deal. Johnson reminded Sharpe that he had promised to offer unconditional support, but he felt Sharpe broke that promise by prioritizing money over their bond.

He also complained that Sharpe should have given him a heads-up before finalizing the deal, especially knowing it could strain their friendship.

“We’re a partnership. We started the Nightcap together. Anything that has something to do with part of my life, including her and she leaves my life, she’s no longer part of anything I have going on. You my dawg. You said that. So you’re not even standing on business about what you said. If you’re going to do something like that, you give me a heads-up.”

Johnson later admitted that he was “trolling a lil bit” and had always been behind this new partnership. He even joked that he would be editing and producing the new show. By the end of the discussion, Ocho assured fans that everything was now good between him and his co-host.

In a hilarious conclusion to the disagreement, Ocho joked that Sharpe can now forget about the $5200 he owes him and consider it a payment for not being a good friend.