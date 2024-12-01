“We’re Roommates”: When Arch Manning Said Quinn Ewers is One of His “Best Friends” at Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns’ spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Credit- Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The QB competition at the Longhorns has been a matter of much debate and discussion ever since Arch Manning brought his talent to Texas. This competition increased only further this season after Arch got a few games under his belt following Ewers’ injury.

The former 5-star recruit performed well in those games, with calls coming from outside to give him more game time. His TD run today re-ignited the debate but Manning and Ewers are still not letting outside noise come between their close friendship.

Arch called Ewers his best friend at the Longhorns, stating both of them are roommates. He also praised Quinn’s professionalism, stating that he has learned so much from Texas QB1. According to Manning, Quinn is a great guy who has helped him grow so much.

” Quinn’s one of my best friends on the team. We’re roommates. I’ve learned so much from, the way he handles everything whether it’s the media or just his preparation throughout the week. He has been the man to me.”

Quinn Ewers entered the week not at 100 percent fitness but still started the crucial game against Texas A&M. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, however, had a special package of plays prepared for Arch Manning.

Early in the game, with the Longhorns facing a critical 4th-and-2 at A&M’s 15-yard line, Sarkisian called on his QB2 for a designed run. Manning took off, rushing 15 yards into the end zone to open the scoring with a touchdown. Ewers returned to lead the offense on the following drive.

ARCH MANNING KEEPS IT FOR 6 1 TOUCH, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/6jDkEgAs2x — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2024

Manning’s smooth adjustment to the team and his reputation as a stand-up guy and great teammate likely stem from the influence of his grandfather, Archie Manning.

The Longhorns’ QB2 emphasized that his grandfather instilled in him the importance of being a good person above all else. He shared how Archie attended all his high school practices and games, calling him his biggest role model and crediting him for teaching him invaluable life lessons.

The Longhorns currently lead the Aggies, 17-0 in this crucial matchup. The winner of the game will take on the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.