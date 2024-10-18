mobile app bar

What Happened to Paulson Adebo? Saints CB Ruled Out With Knee Injury

What Happened to Paulson Adebo? Saints CB Back in Locker Room with Knee Injury, Potential ACL Tear

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a ball intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks (not pictured) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paulson Adebo seems to be done for the day. With 9:52 left in the second quarter, Adebo collided with a defensive pile and immediately clutched his right leg in pain and signaled for assistance.

The Cornerback was carted off the field with a vacuum splint on his right leg to the X-ray room. According to reports coming from the camp, Adebo suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out from the game. From the looks of it, the CB also suffered an ACL tear.

The injury came as he was rushing to assist his teammate Jordan Ho Jordan Howden in tackling Javonte Williams after a 9-yard completion from Bo Nix.

He seems to have stepped awkwardly even before colliding with the pile. He was replaced by rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Adebo’s injury is bad news for the already injury-riddled Saints team that is 2-4 in the season. The Broncos have a 13-point lead against the Saints at halftime.

