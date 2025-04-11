What Is Inside Alabama’s $300 Million Football Facility That Smells Like Glory in Every Corner?

Mal Moore had a vision for the Crimson Tide long before Alabama became the powerhouse we know today. There’s a reason the team’s facility bears his name. But, of course, it was head coach Nick Saban who took Moore’s vision and turned it into a dynasty.

Saban brought home six national championships and transformed Alabama into the gold standard of college football. Fast forward to today, and the players are reaping the rewards: a jaw-dropping, $300 million facility that can stand toe-to-toe with anything the NFL has to offer. Yep, it’s that advanced, that sleek, and that good.

Eighteen-year-old sophomore DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. recently gave us an in-depth tour of the facility. And futuristic is one way to describe it — you name it, they probably have it.

Right after you walk through the main door of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, you’re reminded just how dominant they’ve been in the SEC. Every year they’ve won the conference is displayed on the wall — 30 times in total. As Kirkpatrick Jr. said, “We have so many, it fill up the wall.”

SEC title wall for the Crimson Tide pic.twitter.com/5xjSdnbAIP — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) April 11, 2025

The star DB then took the elevator to the second floor of the facility. And as the doors open, you’re greeted by 18 championship rings suspended beneath sleek, futuristic lighting. At night, the glow from the rings reflects off the floor. That’s gotta be an impressive sight. And around the room, it’s only history: players and teams who helped bring home titles and trophies.

Alabama got ring-lamps lol pic.twitter.com/DEPBmFoip1 — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) April 11, 2025

Kirkpatrick Jr. then walked a few steps to the cafeteria. He said he was quite “thankful” for having a good nutrition team that takes care of his diet. That’s probably the same feeling shared by other players. There’s also a weigh-in station where players can track their weight daily and eat accordingly.

Up next was the trophy room. It’s packed with national championship trophies, SEC titles, rings, and all kinds of memorabilia. It’s a shrine to Alabama’s football legacy, and the oldest ring dates back to 1925. That’s 100 years ago.

There’s also a section dedicated to every player drafted in the first round from the program, including a running tally of how much every NFL-bound player earned in the pros. So, if you’re a Bama fan, walking out of that room without feeling some serious pride would be impossible.

Alabama’s Trophy Room pic.twitter.com/Czm9lqQkxq — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) April 11, 2025

Then there’s the players’ lounge, where everyone hangs out all the time — draft night, game night, you name it. There are mini hoops, ping pong tables, and arcade games to keep things lively. Kirkpatrick Jr. even showed viewers the DB room, which is also shared by the rest of the team. It’s spacious, and it’s where the coaches break down film and teach the guys the X’s and O’s.

Some of the best features of the facility include the back-lit locker rooms, recovery pools, and a recliner lounge where players can kick back and relax.

There are also massage rooms, water beds to help with quality sleep, and an equipment room big enough to support the entire roster. It’s actually the largest space in the building. And just in case the weather doesn’t cooperate, there’s an indoor practice field ready to go.

All of this is part of a 10-year, $600 million fundraising initiative aimed at transforming the UA campus. Without the groundwork laid by Mal Moore and the legacy built by Nick Saban, it’s hard to imagine any of this coming to life.