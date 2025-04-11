mobile app bar

What Is Inside Alabama’s $300 Million Football Facility That Smells Like Glory in Every Corner?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility on the Campus of the University of Alabama xkwx Alabama, academic, academy, american, architecture, athlete, athletic, athletics, building, campus, college, college football, compete, competition, crimson, crimson tide, education, landmark, ncaa, school, sec, south, southern, sport, student, study, team, university, university campus, venue

Tuscaloosa, AL / USA – December 29, 2019: Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility on the Campus of the University of Alabama xkwx Alabama, academic, academy, american, architecture, athlete, athletic, athletics, building, campus, college, college football, compete, competition, crimson, crimson tide, education, landmark, ncaa, school, sec, south, southern, sport, student, study, team, university, university campus, venue / Credit IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Mal Moore had a vision for the Crimson Tide long before Alabama became the powerhouse we know today. There’s a reason the team’s facility bears his name. But, of course, it was head coach Nick Saban who took Moore’s vision and turned it into a dynasty.

Saban brought home six national championships and transformed Alabama into the gold standard of college football. Fast forward to today, and the players are reaping the rewards: a jaw-dropping, $300 million facility that can stand toe-to-toe with anything the NFL has to offer. Yep, it’s that advanced, that sleek, and that good.

Eighteen-year-old sophomore DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. recently gave us an in-depth tour of the facility. And futuristic is one way to describe it — you name it, they probably have it.

Right after you walk through the main door of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, you’re reminded just how dominant they’ve been in the SEC. Every year they’ve won the conference is displayed on the wall — 30 times in total. As Kirkpatrick Jr. said, “We have so many, it fill up the wall.”

The star DB then took the elevator to the second floor of the facility. And as the doors open, you’re greeted by 18 championship rings suspended beneath sleek, futuristic lighting. At night, the glow from the rings reflects off the floor. That’s gotta be an impressive sight. And around the room, it’s only history: players and teams who helped bring home titles and trophies.

Kirkpatrick Jr. then walked a few steps to the cafeteria. He said he was quite “thankful” for having a good nutrition team that takes care of his diet. That’s probably the same feeling shared by other players. There’s also a weigh-in station where players can track their weight daily and eat accordingly.

Up next was the trophy room. It’s packed with national championship trophies, SEC titles, rings, and all kinds of memorabilia. It’s a shrine to Alabama’s football legacy, and the oldest ring dates back to 1925. That’s 100 years ago.

There’s also a section dedicated to every player drafted in the first round from the program, including a running tally of how much every NFL-bound player earned in the pros. So, if you’re a Bama fan, walking out of that room without feeling some serious pride would be impossible.

Then there’s the players’ lounge, where everyone hangs out all the time — draft night, game night, you name it. There are mini hoops, ping pong tables, and arcade games to keep things lively. Kirkpatrick Jr. even showed viewers the DB room, which is also shared by the rest of the team. It’s spacious, and it’s where the coaches break down film and teach the guys the X’s and O’s.

Some of the best features of the facility include the back-lit locker rooms, recovery pools, and a recliner lounge where players can kick back and relax.

There are also massage rooms, water beds to help with quality sleep, and an equipment room big enough to support the entire roster. It’s actually the largest space in the building. And just in case the weather doesn’t cooperate, there’s an indoor practice field ready to go.

All of this is part of a 10-year, $600 million fundraising initiative aimed at transforming the UA campus. Without the groundwork laid by Mal Moore and the legacy built by Nick Saban, it’s hard to imagine any of this coming to life.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these