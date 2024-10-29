When Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Lashed Out at ‘Liars’ Who Chastise Women for Ending “Unhealthy Relationships”

Gisele Bündchen is not a stranger to unfair coverage by the media. While she was with Tom Brady, there was plenty of media scrutiny on her every action. And after they separated, the scrutiny seemed to get even more intense and unfair.

Everyone wanted to give their two cents on the situation. After their high-profile divorce, she was first painted as an unsupportive partner for ending things with the 7x Super Bowl star for not prioritizing family over football.

Later, rumors started going around that she had cheated on Brady with her current partner and Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Not one to hold back or shy away from taking the bull by its horns, Gisele addressed the rumors during an exclusive interview with the New York Times, and dismissed them as “lies.” She further expressed frustration over the tendency to label women as unfaithful when they leave an unhealthy relationship:

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.”

She noted that the scrutiny was a little more “amplified” in her case due to her position as a public figure. Bündchen and Brady’s marriage, which lasted 13 years, ended in October 2022 amid rumors of marital discord exacerbated by Brady’s decision to un-retire from football.

She suggested that there was an imbalance in their marriage, as Brady’s intense commitment to football often conflicted with her personal needs, leading her to feel that she had to set aside her own aspirations.

She reportedly started dating Valente in mid-2023, well after her separation from Brady. The supermodel is now celebrating the next chapter of her life as reports suggest that she is pregnant with her third child, first with her new partner Joaquim Valente.