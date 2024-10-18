Dennis Allen Press Conference: “Disappointed” HC Addresses Saints’ 5th Straight Loss, Highlights Lack of Possession and Long Drives

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints got slammed by a Broncos unit headed by their former coach Sean Payton. In a depressing 33-10 loss, they struggled to move the ball and sustain drives all night.

A disappointed HC Dennis Allen looked back at the painful night and highlighted the Saints’ issues from TNF:

“We weren’t really able to get anything going offensively or defensively. We allowed them to have too many long drives. So, I think the first half, the time of possession was out of wack. That got balanced a little more as the game went along.”

After starting off the season with a banging 2-0 record, the Saints have lost five straight games since then. Injuries have plagued New Orleans and the future is looking bleak with major players, including their QB1 Derek Carr, out from play.

While injuries have been a big part of the problem, they aren’t the sole culprits, as Allen himself also noted. While injuries have plagued the offense, the defense continues to be a weak link for the Saints.

The defense hasn’t been able to stop the run, allowing 6 or more yards per carry in three of their last four games. They’ve also given up 130-plus yards and two scores. This performance from the defense is especially concerning considering that Allen is widely lauded for his defensive background.

They are a mess on both sides of the ball, and if Allen can’t figure out something soon enough, he might be out of a job before the season is over.

Calls for Allen’s firing get louder after TNF loss

Saints fans have had enough of Allen. The team hadn’t lost back-to-back home games by 20 or more points since 2001, And yet here they are under Allen. Things are getting complicated for Allen in New Orleans. After the blowout loss against the Broncos, fans wanted Allen’s head.

Richard Sherman went viral for saying that the Saints were “playing like they wanted their head coach fired,” during the halftime show of ‘Thursday Night Football.’ The Saints’ defense’s effort, or lack thereof, thoroughly confused Sherman who wondered out loud why such “good players” were playing like that as he said:

“They don’t want to tackle, they don’t want to make plays. … I don’t understand this, it seems like they want to get their coach fired, that’s the effort they’re playing with.”

However, Allen isn’t worried about his future. During the presser, when asked if he agreed with Sherman’s sentiment, Allen said, “”I don’t agree with him,” On being asked if he was worried about his job in New Orleans, he simply stated, “No.”