NFL Overtime: Why Didn’t the Seahawks-49ers Game Start at the Scheduled Time?

The NFL playoff drama began earlier than expected on Sunday when the AFC Divisional Round clash between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos went to overtime, setting off a chain reaction that pushed back the start of the night’s NFC showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks-49ers game was originally scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, but as the Bills and Broncos battled beyond regulation, the league officially delayed the second game to 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) to ensure the national television audience could watch both contests in full. The adjustment ensured there would be no overlap between the two national broadcasts, standard procedure under NFL overtime rules during the playoffs.

Kickoff of the 49ers-Seahawks game has been pushed back to 8:20. Wisely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

The delay was triggered by one of the most exciting games of the postseason. The Denver Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

Kicker Wil Lutz delivered the decisive blow with a 23-yard field goal in the extra period, capping a back-and-forth classic that featured stellar quarterback play on both sides. Bo Nix threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, continuing his breakout season, while Josh Allen answered with 283 yards and three scores of his own, though two costly interceptions ultimately hurt Buffalo.

With the win, Denver will now host the AFC title game next week and await the winner of New England vs. Houston.

The matchup at Lumen Field marks the third meeting this season between Seattle and San Francisco, and this time the prize couldn’t be bigger: a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle earned the right to host, and the atmosphere is expected to be electric. Adding to the buzz were pregame rumors that former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll would be in attendance, a possibility that only heightened the emotional stakes.

Can Seattle play disciplined football, control tempo, and avoid the momentum swings that San Francisco has historically exploited? The 49ers, meanwhile, arrive shorthanded. Star tight end George Kittle has been ruled out with an Achilles injury, a significant loss to the middle of their offense and a break for Seattle’s defense.

By the time the delayed kickoff finally arrives, both teams will know exactly what’s at stake. The Broncos have already secured their spot on Championship Sunday, and now the NFC West rivals will battle for the right to join them one step from the Super Bowl.