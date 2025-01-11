“You Might Have Ebola”: Shannon Sharpe Roasts Chad Johnson for Sneezing While Discussing Tom Brady’s Raiders’ Mission

A discussion about Tom Brady’s Raiders on Nightcap quickly derailed when Chad Johnson let out an unfortunate sneeze in the middle of the discussion.

What would have been an ordinary moment, turned into a lesson for Ocho as Sharpe didn’t let him off the hook for not covering his mouth while sneezing. The Hall of Famer felt disgusted by his co-host’s sneeze and started to spray Lyesol on his own setup even though they don’t share the same space.

Chad Johnson kept insisting that he did indeed cover his mouth but to no avail as his co-host refused to believe him, even mimicking his sneezing action. Sharpe urged him to clean his camera before mocking him even further and suggested that Ocho might have COVID or Ebola, or something worse.

“From now, I’m going to treat you like COVID. As a matter of fact, you might have Ebola. They said a monkey that got lose in Miami, had Ebola. Monkey bit you and monkey died. So I don’t know what you got.”

Ocho came to his own defense, pointing out that it was 40 degrees Fahrenheit outside and he accidentally turned on his air conditioner. Shape was in no mood to listen to excuses, teaching Chad how to sneeze properly. He urged him to sneeze inside his shirt or just dab the next time.

After thorough mocking, their conversation went back on track, discussing the Raider’s next head coach and the challenges they face trying to hire one.

The Raiders are clearing house. They first fired HC Antonio Pierce and then GM Tom Telesco. This could be part of Tom Brady’s Raiders mission as he now helps the franchise build back up by hiring a new HC, GM, and QB. This is what Unc and Ocho were discussing when their conversation was interrupted by Ocho’s ill-timed sneeze.