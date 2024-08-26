Zach Wilson & Jarrett Stidham Have Polar Opposite Reactions to Bo Nix Being Named Starter

Sean Payton made it clear from the outset that the quarterback competition was wide open, insisting that all three QBs had an equal chance at the starting job. Despite many expecting one of the two veterans to secure the position, things didn’t unfold as anticipated, with rookie Bo Nix emerging as the Broncos’ season opener starter. While Zach Wilson has been supportive of the decision, Jarrett Stidham feels he was unfairly treated.

Speaking with the media, Wilson expressed excitement about Nix becoming the QB1, noting that it wasn’t surprising. He pointed out Oregon Alum’s progress in the camp and asserted that the Broncos are giving him the best situation to work with:

“Yeah, I was excited for him. I don’t think it was much of surprise. I think he’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him; for this opportunity. I really believe they are putting him in a good situation. I’m excited to see what he can do and I think he’s ready for it.”

While the former Jets QB has accepted his fate for now and seems happy for the rookie, Stidham had no qualms about showing his frustration and disappointment. Jarrett was quite upset about not becoming the starter, asserting that he’s good enough to be a QB1 in the NFL. He said:

“First of all, I was very disappointed. I know I’m a starting QB in this league. I have zero doubts about that. But it didn’t shake out my way. But I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am… I’ll be ready to go if I need to be.”

Stidham’s unhappiness with the decision contrasted with Wilson’s lack of it, is actually understandable. The competition for QB1 has primarily revolved around Stidham and Nix, with Wilson not even competing, as he was relegated to taking reps with the backups. It was a two-way competition for the past few weeks.

It appears that the former Patriots quarterback, like last season, will serve as a backup, placing Wilson third on the depth chart.

That being said, many believed that when Nix was named QB1, Wilson would be demoted to QB3 and might not even make the roster. However, his positive attitude and recent improvements in performance might work in his favor.

Wilson might make final roster despite doubts

With no hope of becoming a starter this season, securing a spot on the 53-man roster as QB3 might be Wilson’s best option. However, even that remains uncertain despite some mild assurances from Sean Payton.

The Super Bowl-winning coach asserted that he feels comfortable with all three QBs and sees a possibility for all of them to make the roster. However, feeling comfortable doesn’t equate to a guarantee.

“I feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks,” the head coach said while addressing the media. “I think I told you already I see the three of them making it.”

That said, Wilson made his case during the preseason games. Against the Cardinals, he completed 16 of 25 passes for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 123.9 and did not throw an interception. The former Jets QB has been much more assured in the pocket and has demonstrated accuracy with his throws.

Based on preseason performances, Wilson has outperformed Jarett Stidham. However, the former Pats QB offers a higher floor. Ultimately, their fate now lies in the hands of Payton and the Broncos’ front office.