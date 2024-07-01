Zach Wilson’s Mother Shares Proud Words On Son’s Engagement With Model Girlfriend

Zach Wilson, now quarterback for the Denver Broncos, recently proposed to his model girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, during a romantic trip to Italy. This joyful news brought much pride and happiness to his mother, Lisa Neeleman Wilson. Lisa, who is a social media influencer, couldn’t help but share her excitement with her followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

In her IG story, Lisa posted a picture of Zach and Nicolette, with Nicolette proudly showing off her engagement ring. Alongside the photo, Lisa expressed her heartfelt wishes, writing,

“Love this beauty with all my heart. Couldn’t have hand-picked a better partner for my son.”

ZACH WILSON’S MOTHER SHARES PROUD WORDS ON SON’S ENGAGEMENT pic.twitter.com/P3DbczZips — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 1, 2024

This engagement is a bright spot in what has been a year of significant changes for Zach Wilson. Following a troubled tenure with the New York Jets, he was acquired by the Denver Broncos, marking a change of scenery in his NFL career. Now, with his engagement to Nicolette Dellanno, Zach is also stepping into a promising chapter in his personal life.

According to reports, the proposal took place on the picturesque Amalfi Coast, where Zach made the most of his time away from NFL duties to arrange the romantic moment. The couple, who have been together since the summer of 2022, shared their joyous news on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Who is Nicolette Dellanno, Zach Wilson’s Fiancee?

Nicolette Dellanno is not just a model but also a talented dress designer. She works full-time as one of the top designers at Morgan & Co., where she creates dresses for various occasions, such as prom and mother-of-the-bride outfits. She has well-documented her journey into fashion on social media, where she continues to share glimpses of her work and personal style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolette Dellanno (@nicolettedellanno)

Interestingly, Zach Wilson wasn’t the only NFL quarterback to propose to his girlfriend in Italy in this off-season. Just a few days ago, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love proposed to his girlfriend, pro volleyball player Ronika Stone. Love popped the question in a picturesque setting at Castello di Celsa, a 13th-century castle in Tuscany, sharing the joyous moment with his followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

With both quarterbacks stepping into a new chapter in their personal lives, fans are closely watching their journeys. Zach Wilson’s fresh start with the Denver Broncos and his engagement to Nicolette Dellanno are both exciting turns in his life, but fans will still wait to see if he is able to win the starting spot while in a QB contest with rookie Bo Nix.