Zach Wilson’s Mother Shares Proud Moment After Son’s Incredible Preseason Performance

After a lackluster three-year stint with the New York Jets, Zach Wilson’s NFL career seems to have found a new lease on life with the Denver Broncos. A prime example of this was seen in the Broncos’ final preseason game against the Cardinals, where Wilson balled out, leaving everyone content and proud, including, of course, his mother.

Against the Cardinals, Zach had a stellar showing, accumulating 251 passing yards and tallying 2 touchdowns. The former Jets QB also scored a touchdown on the ground, impressing almost everyone, from the fans to HC Sean Payton. Subsequently, Wilson’s proud mother, who was visibly stoked, shared a few glimpses of her time at Empower Field at Mile High on her Instagram story.

From sharing and reposting major moments from Zach’s incredible preseason performance to taking selfies with the QB’s father, the Wilson parents couldn’t be happier with their son’s performance.

Lisa summed up her feelings best when she penned a post saying that nothing made her more content than seeing her son perform well. “Seeing this boy happy is all that matters to me,” wrote Lisa in one of her stories.

Zach wilson’s family is proud pic.twitter.com/Knxw1CmlJv — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) August 26, 2024

After a tumultuous start to his NFL career, which led to a dimming light at the end of the tunnel, Zach’s turnaround has been remarkable since joining the Broncos. From fans questioning the signing to now becoming his supporters thanks to his composed showing so far, the QB has undoubtedly come a long way in the last few months.

Apart from this being a sigh of relief for the Wilson family, it also counts as a reason for celebration. Hence, the fun didn’t end there as the family celebrated Wilson’s stellar performance from yesterday by dining out at the QB’s favorite burger joint in Denver.

Zach Wilson and family celebrate preseason win at Denver’s iconic Cherry Cricket

Following the game against Arizona, Zach freshened up and took photos with his family members and fiancée, Nicolette. He and his family then headed straight to Denver’s iconic burger joint, Duffy’s Cherry Cricket, which is just a few blocks away from Zach’s residence.

Interestingly, this was the same spot where Zach and his loved ones celebrated his birthday earlier this month on August 3rd. According to Lisa’s stories, the entire family was present, and it seemed that everyone was cheating on their diet as they indulged in the cheesiest burgers at the restaurant.

Let’s just say Zach’s performance has brought immense joy to his family. But does this mean Zach will be a starter for Denver come September?

Unfortunately not, as HC Sean Payton has already announced that the highly rated rookie prospect, Bo Nix, will be starting for the Broncos. However, considering Zach’s performances in training camp and preseason games so far, it’s safe to assume that he has cemented himself as the second-string QB for the team.

Who knows? Maybe Wilson will ball out when he takes the field, effectively putting all the speculation to rest.