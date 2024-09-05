NFL Practice Squad Salary: How Much Do Athletes Earn in Hopes Of Making the Roster?

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The practice squad, signed by a team but not part of their main 53-man active roster, serves as extra players during team practices.

While it’s disappointing to miss the 53-man roster, the practice squad allows them to continue playing football and earn a paycheck.

A member of an NFL practice squad could earn up to $21,300 per week throughout the course of the 2024 season.

As reported by AS, players who have accrued two or fewer seasons of NFL play will receive $12,500 per week by playing on the practice squad.

That stems from the Collective Bargaining Agreement and by the time the deal expires in 2030, that figure will jump to $16,750 per week. However, veterans will receive a minimum of $16,800 weekly and a maximum of $21,300.

There’s a real structure in place within these NFL practice squads and it gives many players a route back into the game. A team is able to sign up to six players with no limits on their total of seasons, meaning there are plenty of notable names to go around.

All of these players are looking to either stay in the show or break in. As expected, some teams have more impressive rosters than others.

Do the Lions have the best practice squad?

The top spot might belong to the constantly improving Detroit Lions. They have receivers coming out of their ears and a handful of them could easily be called up.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is as explosive as they come, Allen Robinson has a lot of experience behind him, and Tim Patrick is someone that everyone expected to see in the league.

It’s fun to see Jake Fromm make an appearance on the list. The 26-year-old came into the spotlight off the back of the ‘QB1: Beyond the Lights’ show, and he’s bounced around since then. While he may have been released during cuts, he’s the kind of guy who is determined enough and physical enough to go out there and treat every session like it’s the Super Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to maintain their reputation as a franchise that knows how to bring in big names.

They’ve focused on veteran names like Dalvin Cook, Nick Vigil, and Carl Lawson, all being players hoping to dig deep and bring back the glory days.

There are plenty of offensive weapons to choose from in their arsenal, which should make for interesting viewing in the practice weeks to come.

However, will the Lions’ and Cowboys’ stellar practice squad give them the edge they need to finally get to the Super Bowl stage?