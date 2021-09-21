NOD vs CES Fantasy Prediction : Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Best Fantasy Team for English Women’s ODD

NOD vs CES Fantasy Prediction: Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks – 22 September 2021 (Scarborough). Eve Jones, Issy Wong, and Hollie Armitage are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Northern Diamonds will take on Central Sparks in the league game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The elite women cricketers of England are embracing this 50-over tournament.

The winner of this game will face Southern Vipers in the final of the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting beauty.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.00 PM IST Stadium: North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern Diamonds– Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Rachel Slater, Ella Telford.

Central Sparks – Eve Jones, Marie Kelly, Davina Perinn, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Chloe Hill, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies, Ria Fackrell, Clare Boycott.

NOD vs CES: Key Players of the Game

The Stats are of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Northern Diamonds Top-3 Picks:-

Hollie Armitage:- Armitage has scored 156 runs with the bat, whereas she has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. She will open the innings.

Sterre Kalis:- Kalis has scored 231 runs at an average of 38.50, whereas she has scored a couple of half-centuries.

Linsey Smith:- Smith has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament, whereas she has an economy of 4.16.

Central Sparks Top-3 Picks:-

Eve Jones:- Jones has scored 290 runs at an average of 48.33, whereas she has scalped three wickets in bowling.

Issy Wong:- Wong has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, whereas she has an economy of 4.42.

Georgia Davies:- Davies has scalped eight wickets in just three games, and she is looking in brilliant form.

NOD vs CES Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: B Heath.

Batsmen: M Kelly, E Jones, S Kalis.

All-Rounders: H Armitage, R Fackrell, G Davies.

Bowlers: B Langston, L Smith, I Wong, E Arlott.

Match Prediction: Central Sparks will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Eve Jones

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Issy Wong and Hollie Armitage

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

