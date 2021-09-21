Cricket

NOD vs CES Fantasy Prediction : Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Best Fantasy Team for English Women’s ODD

NOD vs CES Fantasy Prediction: Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks – 22 September 2021 (Scarborough). Eve Jones, Issy Wong, and Hollie Armitage are the best fantasy picks of this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We’ve decided to make up for lost time"– Mika Hakkinen to run historic McLaren F1 cars at new Velocity Invitational
Next Article
"5 wickets in T20 doesn't come everyday": Arshdeep Singh earns Irfan Pathan's admiration for picking best IPL figures
Latest Posts