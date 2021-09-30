NOR vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Northern vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

NOR vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Central Punjab – 30 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Shadab Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Northern will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Haider Ali is the star batsman of Northern, whereas Shadab is the leading all-rounder. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling. Central Punjab is full of superstar players, and they would want to dominate. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik are their lead batsmen, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

NOR vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Shadab Khan:- Khan scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 last season, whereas he scalped 15 wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10. [This Season: 106 Runs]

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 5 Wickets]

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam scored 554 runs at an average of 69.25 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 132.53. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 110 Runs]

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 6 Wickets]

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75.

NOR vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Akhlaq.

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik.

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

**Take Ahmed Shehzad or Usman Qadir as last player**

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both captain picks + Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.