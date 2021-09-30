Cricket

NOR vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Northern vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

NOR vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Central Punjab – 30 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Shadab Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“They moved us away from being Punk’s security squad” – Seth Rollins reveals why WWE ended The Shield’s storyline with CM Punk
Next Article
“They are EVPs in name only” – Backstage update on AEW Executive Vice Presidents’ Creative role
Latest Posts