NOR vs SIN Fantasy Prediction : Northern vs Sindh Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

NOR vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Sindh – 1 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Shadab Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Northern will take on Sindh in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Haider Ali is star batsman of Northern, whereas Shadab and Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling. Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Danish Aziz is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood, Rumman Raees.

NOR vs SIN: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Nawaz:- Nawaz has scored 127 runs at an average of 63.50 this season, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10. [This Season: 197 Runs]

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 5 Wickets]

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 149 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24. [This Season: 112 Runs]

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 8 Wickets]

NOR vs SIN Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan.

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Prediction: Sindh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Nawaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Haider Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

