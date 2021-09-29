NOR vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Northern vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

NOR vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Northern vs Southern Punjab – 29 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, and Sohaib Maqsood will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Haider Ali is the star batsman of Northern, whereas Shadab is the leading all-rounder. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling. For Southern Punjab, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan are their star batsmen. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, and Hassan Khan will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Northern – Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Southern Punjab – Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Illyas, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah.

NOR vs SOP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Shadab Khan:- Khan scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 last season, whereas he scalped 15 wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10.

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021.

Southern Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77.

Naseem Shah:- Shah has scalped 20 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped four wickets in this tournament.

Khushdil Shah:- Shah batted well last season, whereas he can contribute with the ball too.

NOR vs SOP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Zeeshan Ashraf.

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah.

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan.

**You can also take Asif Ali instead of Tanvir**

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both captain picks + Sohaib Maqsood and Haris Rauf

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

