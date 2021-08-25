NOT vs HAM Fantasy Prediction : Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Quarter-Final

NOT vs HAM Fantasy Prediction: Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire – 25 July 2021 (Trent Bridge). Alex Hales, Samit Patel, James Vince, and Calvin Harrison will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Nottinghamshire will take on Hampshire in the Quarter-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20, which will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The premier T20 tournament of England has reached its knockout stages.

Hales and Clarke have been excellent in batting for the Notts Outlaws, whereas Harrison, Patel, and Carter are taking wickets for fun. Short and Vince are the top batsmen of the Hampshire side, whereas the bowling looks strong with the presence of Mason Crane and Scott Currie.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 170 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen and pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.30 PM, Stadium: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Nottinghamshire – Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Peter Trego, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Dane Paterson, Luke Fletcher.

Hampshire – James Vince, D’arcy Short, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alex Hales, Samit Patel, Joe Clarke, James Vince, and Scott Currie.

NOT vs HAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Ben Duckett (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Duckett has scored 367 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.70, whereas his S/R has been 159.56. He is the best pick in this category.

NOT vs HAM Team Batsmen

James Vince (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Hampshire. Vince has scored 365 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.50, whereas his S/R has been 140.92. He is the leading batsman of the side.

Alex Hales (Price 10.5) and Joe Clarke (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Nottinghamshire. Hales has scored 463 runs in the tournament at an average of 46.30, whereas his S/R has been 179.45. Clarke has scored 366 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.60, whereas his S/R has been 193.65. Both of them are in explosive form with the bat.

NOT vs HAM Team All-Rounders

D’arcy Short (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from Hampshire. Short has scored 307 runs in the tournament at an average of 27.90, whereas he has scalped six wickets with the ball.

Samit Patel (Price 9.5) and Steven Mullaney (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Nottinghamshire. Patel has scored 305 runs at a strike-rate of 134.95, whereas he has scalped 15 wickets in bowling. Mullaney has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 7.79, whereas he can also be handy with the bat. Both of them have been in fine form.

NOT vs HAM Team Bowlers

Bradley Wheal (Price 8.5) and Scott Currie (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Hampshire. Wheal has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.69, whereas Currie has scalped 15 wickets at 8.60. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Calvin Harrison (Price 8.5) and Luke Fletcher (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Nottinghamshire. Harrison has scalped 18 wickets at an economy of 6.78, whereas Fletcher has also scalped 12 wickets. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Nottinghamshire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Alex Hales and Samit Patel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + James Vince and D’arcy Short

