“Flag Football Will Be Litty”: 2028 Olympics to Unveil Five New Sports, Sparking Enthusiasm Across the Sports World

The Paris Olympics showcased thrilling action across multiple sports, and now the Olympic flag is set to journey to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, where fans can anticipate a similar blend of events.

According to a Bleacher Report on X, the upcoming edition of this prestigious event will introduce five new sports, much like the addition of breakdancing in the current edition.

Baseball tops the list of sports set to return. After being dropped following the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with the IOC citing the absence of top players as the reason, the sport made a brief comeback at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, only to be excluded again from the Paris Games. Now, baseball is poised for another return in the upcoming edition.

Flag football and squash will also make their debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, the list further included two additional sports, cricket and lacrosse.

These sports have remained absent from the Olympic Games for more than a century, owing to cricket’s lack of facilities and lacrosse’s lack of global popularity. With new sports entering the tournament, many fans became thrilled, as evidenced by the comments section of Bleacher Report’s post. One fan took to X and expressed,

“Flag Football will be litty.”

Flag Football will be litty — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 12, 2024

Even if flag football is not the same as the NFL, this provides an opportunity for the popular league’s players to try something new, as pointed out by one fan.

Flag football if nfl players can play and the return of baseball/softball is gonna be epic — BetOpenly.com (@BetOpenly) August 12, 2024

One American fan already prophesied that Team USA would win gold in all the new Olympic sports on their home turf.

5 gold medals to the USA pic.twitter.com/lPWkahyTVh — DEMARCUS MILLER (@NOTMARCOMILLER) August 12, 2024

While most people are excited for flag football and baseball, one fan is looking forward to the squash competitions.

Honestly? Squash is going to be a lot of fun to watch at an Olympic level — Treyding Stocks (@TreydingStocks) August 12, 2024

This fan was astonished that these sports were not already included in the Olympic Games, given their popularity.

Actually surprised these were never in it. Especially cricket — Shad (@ShadTheGoddd) August 12, 2024

During the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Mayor Anne Hidalgo gave the flag to Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, who will host the 34th Summer Olympics in 2028.

Many celebrities attended the occasion, including Tom Cruise, who received the Olympic flag from the mayor and symbolically carried it to the venue for the upcoming event. It will be interesting to see how the new addition of sports will turn out to be.