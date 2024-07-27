Adam Peaty off to a Roaring Start as the American Swimmers Register Impressive Times in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats in Paris

The swimming events at the 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway with the first rounds of Men’s 100m Breaststroke heats over. Heat 3 saw America’s Nic Fink take to the waters, swimming in Lane 4, as Adam Peaty remained the fastest swimmer on the day.

Representing the Netherlands, Caspar Corbeau won the heat with a time of 59.04s while registering a split time of 31.34s. Meanwhile, Fink took the second place by registering a time of 59,66s. Australia’s Joshua Yong rounded out the top three finishers as he registered a time of 59.75s.

Meanwhile, Heat 4 saw Charlie Swanson take on two-time defending Olympic champion Adam Peaty. The Brit took the win with a 59.18s swim, but the win did not come easy. Ilya Shymanovich gave close competition to Peaty throughout and touched the wall second, just 0.07s behind Peaty. With a 59.39s swim, Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi secured the third position.

As for Swanson, the American swimmer managed a seventh-place finish with a time of 59.92s. However, he remains in contention for qualification, as the 16 best times will qualify for the Semi-finals.

The favorite to win Gold, Peaty is looking to rewrite the history books in Paris this year. In the history of the Olympic games, no swimmer has ever won the Gold medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke thrice in a row. Having won in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, the 29-year-old has his sights set on climbing the top step of the podium in Paris.