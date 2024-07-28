mobile app bar

Home Hero Leon Marchand Wins Gold and Sets Olympic Record in 400M Freestyle at Paris Olympics; USA’s Carson Foster Takes Bronze

Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Leon Marchand (France) in the men’s 400-meter individual medley final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

The grid for the 400-meter freestyle finals was competitive! Each swimmer had established their mettle by reaching the final stage, and they were eager to demonstrate their best form.

However, as soon as the whistle blew, Leon Marchand took the lead, and the Frenchman was completely determined as he looked forward to setting a world record time.

The race was long, so the competitors behind the French swimmer waited for him to become fatigued owing to his charging speed. However, the moment that the rest of the field anticipated never arrived, and Marchand was entirely on another level after just a few laps.

While he eventually fell short of the world record, the Frenchman won the gold medal in 4:02.95, a massive 5.67 seconds quicker than Tomoyuki Matsushita in second place. It was also an exciting occasion for American fans, as Carson Foster of Team USA won the bronze medal in 4:08.66, trailing just the Japanese swimmer.

Carson Foster (USA), Leon Marchand (France) and Tomoyuki Matsushita (Japan) in the men’s 400-meter individual medley medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena.
Jul 28, 2024; Nanterre, France; Carson Foster (USA), Leon Marchand (France) and Tomoyuki Matsushita (Japan) in the men’s 400-meter individual medley medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Foster’s involvement in the 400-meter freestyle swim made it one of the most anticipated events among American fans. Even though the swimmer managed to clinch the bronze medal, making his country proud, France’s Leon Marchand stole the show with his powerful performance, which earned him not only the gold but also the Olympic record.

Bob Bowman Shaping Leon Marchand as the Next Swimming GOAT

When it comes to swimming and any discussion regarding the sport’s greatest athlete, all eyes turn to Michael Phelps, who has accomplished so much during his illustrious career. He was trained by the famed coach Bob Bowman, who has taken Leon Merchand under his wing for many years.

The fans consider the Frenchman to be the sport’s next Michael Phelps. He has already made his mark in the NCAA Championships and now in the Olympic Games.

Marchand did not win any medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, under the guidance of Bob Bowman, he has been developing into one of the world’s best young swimmers. With his new gold medal, people expect the Frenchman to achieve even more in the future.

