“Huge Gap Between 1st and 2nd”: Fans in Awe as Pan Zhanle Smashes 100M Freestyle World Record at Paris Olympics, Wins Gold

Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Gold medalist Zhanle Pan (CHN) celebrates after the men’s 100-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics have witnessed numerous remarkable swimming performances, but none more impressive than Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle’s dominating victory in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Pan broke his own world record with a stunning time of 46.40 seconds, prompting an outpour of enthusiastic responses from fans on social media.

Pan’s stellar performance at the 2024 Doha World Championships, where he set a world record of 46.80 seconds and claimed gold, had already established him as a favorite heading into the Paris Olympics.

In Paris, Pan comfortably advanced through the heats, before showcasing his exceptional form in the finals. From the start, he pulled ahead of his competitors, crossing the 50-meter line in 22.28 seconds.

In the final 50 meters, the athlete surged forward to finish in 46.40 seconds, slashing 0.4 seconds off his previous world record. This remarkable achievement secured the Chinese swimmer his first Olympic gold medal, fulfilling the promise he had shown as a swimming prodigy.

WOOOORLD RECOOORD!!!!

PAN Zhanle 46.40 in the Men’s 100m Free pic.twitter.com/j9ZKxHrBw2 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 31, 2024

Pan Zhanle’s dominance was further highlighted by the 1.08-second gap between him and the second-place finisher, Australian Kyle Chalmers; a margin rarely seen in elite swimming competitions. The swimming world was left in awe of such a commanding performance.

Swimming world in awe of the record-breaking swimmer

While the sport has witnessed many swimmers and gold medal performances in the past, the Chinese swimmer’s ability to secure both a world record and an Olympic gold with such margins sets him apart.

Unbelievable

Legendary

❤️❤️❤️ — محمد (@BenaliaMohamed) July 31, 2024

His achievement marks a new era in competitive swimming and cements his status as a rising star in the sport.

That swim was insane. Absolutely insane.

To win by a second over 100m against the best in the world. And break the world record by 0.4 of a second. WOW. — (@Tingas75) July 31, 2024

Fans can’t believe the data they’re seeing.

This is insane! He just cooked. The most huge gap between 1st and 2nd that I’ve ever seen and it’s 100m freestyle! — JinXu (@JinHsu7) July 31, 2024

Another commenter congratulated the Chinese swimmer and provided an amusing statement for the doubters.

Congratulations to China. “On both sides of the river, the monkeys’ cry do not cease.

The light boat has already passed ten thousands mountains.” – Li Bai (701-762 CE), Tang Dynasty. — Demons Rexis (@demonsrexis) August 1, 2024

This exceptional performance from a swimmer of such caliber is rare. It demonstrates the level of achievement these athletes must reach by surpassing their personal limits, making the events in Paris much more competitive.