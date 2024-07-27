Team USA Grabs the Gold for Men’s 4x100m Swimming Relay With a Dramatic Finish at the Paris Olympics

The Men’s 4x100m swimming relay already had a lot of excitement during the heats when the team stood second overall. And now Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Armstrong, Jack Alexy, and Chris Guiliano fought hard against their Aussie and Italian counterparts to secure the top position during the finals.

Unlike the heats, Team USA decided to switch up the roster, adding Guiliano and Alexy for the finals. The decision worked well, and the team bagged the gold with great speed and consistency. Together, they managed to fall mere milliseconds short of their own world record, clocking in at 3:09:28.

The competition was no less dramatic, with the men battling head-to-head with the best in the world. In the end, Dressel made a dramatic finish and kept up the team’s dominant lead throughout the match. They stood first, followed by Team Australia and Team Italy.

However, with this event, the first session of the day was a success for the country, even with a mixed bag of results. The Men’s relay witnessed a historic win for the icons, while the Men’s 100m Breaststroke semi-finals saw the emergence of Nic Fink as a potential threat to other competitors.

Nic Fink scores fourth rank in the swimming semi-finals

The Men’s 100m Breaststroke semi-finals witnessed some tough competition from the ever-dominant British icon Adam Peaty. While he did not break his world record, he did manage to defend his position at the top of the roster for the competition.

However, swim team captain Nic Fink emerged at the fourth place overall after two semi-final rounds. He will now move on to the finals, unlike his fellow American Charlie Swanson, who unfortunately lost out on qualifying.