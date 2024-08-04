Team USA Day 9 Results at Paris Olympics

As the Paris Olympics entered its second week, Team USA continued to make waves across multiple sports on Day 9 of the Games. With medal hopes high in swimming, track and field, and team sports, American athletes aim to add to the country’s medal tally.
The day’s events showcased both triumphs and near-misses for the United States, reflecting the intense competition and world-class talent on display in the French capital.
Shooting
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1
Keith Sanderson – 19th place
Henry Turner Leverett – 25th place
Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2
Austen Jewell Smith – 1st place (Qualified)
Dania Jo Vizzi – 12th place
Athletics
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Courtney Wayment – 4th place (Qualified)
Valerie Constien – 12th place (Qualified)
Marisa Howard – 24th place
Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification
Deanna Price – 3rd place (Qualified)
Annette Nneka Echikunwoke – 4th place (Qualified)
Erin Reese – 14th place
Women’s 200m Round 1
Gabrielle Thomas – 1st place (Qualified)
Brittany Brown – 4th place (Qualified)
McKenzie Long – 8th place (Qualified)
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Grant Holloway – 1st place (Qualified)
Daniel Roberts – 15th place (Qualified)
Freddie Crittenden – 39th place
Archery
Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (#165)
(USA) Brady Ellison – Wins 6-2 from (TUR) Berkim Tumer
Fencing
Men’s Foil Team Table of 8
United States – Wins 45-35 from Egypt
*More results to be updated at the end of the Olympic Day*