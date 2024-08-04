Team USA Day 9 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Paris Olympics entered its second week, Team USA continued to make waves across multiple sports on Day 9 of the Games. With medal hopes high in swimming, track and field, and team sports, American athletes aim to add to the country’s medal tally.

The day’s events showcased both triumphs and near-misses for the United States, reflecting the intense competition and world-class talent on display in the French capital.

Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1

Keith Sanderson – 19th place

Henry Turner Leverett – 25th place

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2

Austen Jewell Smith – 1st place (Qualified)

Dania Jo Vizzi – 12th place

Athletics

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Courtney Wayment – 4th place (Qualified)

Valerie Constien – 12th place (Qualified)

Marisa Howard – 24th place

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification

Deanna Price – 3rd place (Qualified)

Annette Nneka Echikunwoke – 4th place (Qualified)

Erin Reese – 14th place

Women’s 200m Round 1

Gabrielle Thomas – 1st place (Qualified)

Brittany Brown – 4th place (Qualified)

McKenzie Long – 8th place (Qualified)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Grant Holloway – 1st place (Qualified)

Daniel Roberts – 15th place (Qualified)

Freddie Crittenden – 39th place

Archery

Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round (#165)

(USA) Brady Ellison – Wins 6-2 from (TUR) Berkim Tumer

Fencing

Men’s Foil Team Table of 8

United States – Wins 45-35 from Egypt

*More results to be updated at the end of the Olympic Day*