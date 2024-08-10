“An Absolute American All-Star”: Sha’Carri Richardson Brings Home Her Debut Olympic Gold, Leaving Track World Emotional

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sha’carri Richardson (USA) celebrates after winning in the women’s 4x100m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rare to witness an athlete’s debut at the Olympics be so significant that they straight up stun the country with medals.

For Sha’Carri Richardson, this was long overdue, and she had been preparing for her glory for years. The sprinting icon recently won her first Olympic gold in the 4x100m relay, and the world expressed their delight.

Things were not served to her on a silver plate right from the beginning, with life throwing all sorts of struggles in her way. Growing up close to her grandma and aunt, Richardson had a tough childhood before she discovered her natural talent for sprinting.

After a brief suspension from the Tokyo Olympics despite qualifying due to evidence of her consuming marijuana, she returned to redeem herself.

A world championship title and a transformed hair look later, Richardson was ready to take down her competitors at the Paris Olympics.

NFL icon Emmanuel Acho posted a congratulatory message on X, appreciating the 24-year-old’s journey to gold. This brought out fans from across the world, expressing their awe at her historic victory.

Even though Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t win gold in the individual 100, I imagine she’ll leave these #OlympicGames w/even more fans b/c her mix of vulnerability + tenacity make her a compelling person to root for! https://t.co/CvwqiTB346 — Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) August 10, 2024

Some cheered her on, pointing out how she had the last laugh eventually.

They say he who laughs last, laughs hardest—and today, Sha’Carri Richardson got the last laugh! In the rain and against all odds, she brought home the gold. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Sha’Carri and Team USA! ❤️ — Tamieka (@miekaHi) August 9, 2024

One even had some apprehension surrounding her suspension from the previous Olympics.

She should have never been suspended in the first place. Marijuana is not a performance enhancing drug. It does not make you run faster or stronger. The suspension had no scientific basis. https://t.co/CT9T2TjN1S — Femuscleblog (@SchmoeSuper) August 9, 2024

Some hoped for even more medals in the 2028 Olympics.

Sha’Carri silencing all the haters

She will do even better at the 2028 Olympics — RAF7 (@raf7sports) August 9, 2024

And finally, Richardson embodied the American spirit, and a fan proudly pointed that out.

An absolute American All-star. Protect this woman at all costs. — Bill Guerin Parody Account (@hjhennen) August 9, 2024

The relay wasn’t the only competition where she shone brightly amongst her competitors.

Richardson’s first Olympic event was the 100m sprint, where she stood second after raking up quite an impressive pace. She raced against St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who won the gold with a stunning lead.

The relay proved to be a successful endeavor, and she left the audience surprised with her sprint at the last leg. Now armed with a silver and a gold medal, the American can bask in the glory of experiencing her best debut Olympics.