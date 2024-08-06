“Career Doesn’t End Here”: Lamont Marcell Jacobs Issues Bold Statement After Losing 100M Olympic Gold

Many skeptics questioned Lamont Marcell Jacobs, but the Italian runner, who had rarely broken the 10-second barrier before the Paris Olympics, surprised everyone with a 9.85 in the 100m final at Paris 2024 on Sunday, 4 August.

Although his performance was insufficient to defend his 100-meter Olympic title, the athlete remains determined, as evidenced by a bold statement on his X profile.

“Today, I wanted to demonstrate once again that, despite all the difficulties one may encounter in life, it’s important to know how to fall and get back up each time.”

The former 100-meter Olympic champion delivered a motivational message as he faced numerous challenges before the Paris Olympics. For Jacobs, his comeback was always more significant than anything else because it gave him the confidence to push himself even further.

“In last night’s final, I had a great start and tried to push until the end. The others ran very fast, and I gave it my all.”

Despite running a 9.85, close to his personal best of 9.80, the athlete finished fifth out of eight racers in the 100-meter sprint final. Jacobs was somewhat disappointed, knowing he was only 0.06 seconds behind Noah Lyles, with a medal within reach.

He also praised the athletes’ performances in the final, describing it as one of the most competitive Olympic events ever. The Italian runner then reflected on how the events of the previous year, including changing coaches and relocating to Florida, had been challenging for him.

However, he was still pleased with his 9.85, and expressed his focus on the upcoming 4×100-meter relays.

“In the coming days, I’ll focus on the 4×100 relay, where I’ll give all my energy. Thank you all for the support; Marcell Jacobs’ career doesn’t end here. There are still many goals to achieve in the next four years.”

Even though Lamont Marcell Jacobs did not finish on the podium in the 100-meter sprint, he will have one more opportunity at the coveted event in the 4×100-meter relay. He is already going for gold with Team Italy and is motivated to give his best in the race, which begins at 5:35 a.m. ET on August 8.