Discus Throw Champion Valarie Allman’s Win at the Paris Diamond League Bags Her Another Prestigious Title

The USA Track and Field team has already witnessed some of the most stunning performances at their trials across various sports and categories they host. The women’s discus throw in particular witnessed some jaw-dropping throws, with Olympian Valarie Allman giving enthusiasts a reason to cheer.

The Stanford graduate had already created waves in her first Olympics in Tokyo when she bagged the gold in the Women’s Discus Throw. Since then, expectations surrounding her performance have skyrocketed this season, and to say that she has come through would be an understatement.

A few weeks ago, at the Olympic trials finals, Allman proved to fans why she was one of the elites in the batch. With a throw spanning 70.89m, and crossing 70m twice in her total number of attempts, she secured her ticket to Paris with a huge smile on her face.

After her grand win at the Paris Diamond League meet, the USA Track and Field Association announced their pick for the ‘Athlete of the Week’ who was none other than Allman herself.

“Winning the Paris Diamond League women’s discus by almost three feet, Valarie Allman…earned recognition as the 23rd USATF Athlete of the Week award winner for 2024.”

After some attempts, her final throw measured at 68.07, beating the rest of her competitors by several feet. With this, Allman will add more credits to her second Olympic appearance with hopes of winning another gold for the country.

“…preserved her undefeated record in eight outings in 2024 with a 68.07/223-4 on her final throw in Paris, a distance only she and two other American women have ever bettered.”

But this year, Allman is not the only woman in the spotlight. Another athlete is catching up to her and might prove to be a tough contender as well.

Valarie Allman was chased by Jayden Ulrich with an equally stunning performance

The Louisville Track and Field team proudly presented their candidate, Jayden Ulrich, attempting her luck at the Olympic trials finals this season. Not only did she come close to the winner, securing second place, but she also ended up making history.

Ulrich became the first US Olympian athlete under the Louisville program in particular, who managed to bag the ticket to Paris. Her 62.63m throw left the arena stunned as the newcomer paced through the finals to earn the seat.