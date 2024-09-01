mobile app bar

Fans Left in Disarray After Team USA’s Baton Fumble Hands Victory to Jamaica at World Athletics U20 Championships

100m champ Alana Reid anchors Jamaica to the 4x100m gold at the World Athletics U20 Championships | Credits – World Athletics X Account

In a turn of events at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, Team USA’s hopes for gold in the 4x100m relay were dashed by a critical error. A botched baton exchange during the race allowed the Jamaican team to surge ahead and claim victory, leaving American fans shocked and disappointed.

An image shared on X by Travis Miller depicted the baton exchange issue between Avery Lewis in the third leg and Taylor Snaer in the anchor leg.

Before the baton exchange mishap, Team USA had the fastest reaction time of 0.144 seconds, providing a tremendous opportunity for Jamaica’s Alana Reid. She carried her team to the gold medal and gave her rivals a winning smirk.

Team USA’s Jade Brown led her squad with a solid first leg, and once she passed the baton to Cynteria James, the United States appeared to be the favorites for gold.

Lewis again maintained the pace in the third leg, but a single mistake in the baton exchange between her and Snaer changed the course of the race. This eventually disqualified Team USA, crushing any aspirations to medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

When the track world received this update, they recalled how the nation’s men’s 4×100-meter squad faced a similar dilemma during the Paris Olympics.

Because the baton exchange issue was not the only issue with the country’s youth team, it created many questions.

According to statistics, Team USA could have medaled in the men’s 4×100-meter relays in Paris and again in the women’s 4×100-meter relays in Lima, and this fan raised a similar concern.

Many fans were displeased with this performance.

Another admirer offered a suggestion for Team USA.

Jamaica won the gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 43.39 seconds. Switzerland finished second with a 44.06, and Canada came in third with a 44.60. The Jamaicans had a dominant run, becoming the only team to achieve sub-44 time.

