From Setback to Success: Alica Schmidt’s Olympic Dream Realized for Paris 2024

“…good things will come your way.” In the universe of superhuman performances and dreams made of sweat and hard work, Alica Schmidt’s story of making it to the Olympics is nothing short of a fairytale. This German track star, who has become the pride of her nation with her speed on the track and charm off of it, has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics via World Athletics Relays Bahamas in the mixed 4 x 400 m relay.

Selected as a substitute, Schmidt did not make it to the track back in the 2020/2021 Tokyo Games; making the 2024 Paris berth her first official Olympics. Taking to Instagram, in an emotional message for all her followers, Schmidt announced her qualification for achieving a lifelong dream of going to the Olympics.

She went on to say how every single day, for several years, the motivation derived from the thought of being able to participate in an Olympics has reminded her of the importance of never giving up on goals and consistently putting in the work.

“No matter how big your dreams are, if you stay committed and believe in yourself, good things will come your way.”

Schmidt continues to thank her support system which has been vital in her achievements. She shows gratitude to her family for always supporting and being there for her, her trainer Sven Buggel for helping her strategize, and her training partners at Noir Boutique Gym for helping her push beyond her limits. Specific recognition was given to Marcel Heinrich, whom Schmidt credits as instrumental in her journey.

The post also underlines that athletic success is a team effort as Schmidt expresses gratitude to her teammates for making the trip fun, her medical staff for keeping her fit, and her sponsors for believing and investing in her.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️ #olympics #paris2024 #teamdeutschland”

Before Schmidt joins Team Germany to compete in Paris, the post symbolizes the true meaning of the Olympics – hard work, togetherness, and victory. In the meantime, Schmidt recently talked about how she turned down an incredible sponsorship offer, much to the surprise of her fans.

Schmidt declines sponsorship, after taking a hiatus post-Tokyo Olympics

After not being able to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the globally feted “world’s sexiest athlete” decided to take a break from track and field, claiming that she had not performed satisfactorily throughout the year. Schmidt made this decision regardless of the hard work she put in and the tribulations she went through, including her COVID infection and ligament tears.

Earlier this year, the athlete also revealed that she had refused an attractive proposal by a famous company. Although her sport failed to bring her much income, Schmidt is said to have turned down the six-figure endorsement deal because she still had some doubts about the company offering the contract to her. The 25-year-old explained this decision in an interview with the popular ‘OMR’ podcast.