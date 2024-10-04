Olympic Gold Medalist Rai Benjamin Reveals the Explosive Workout That Helped Him Win 400M Hurdles

Rai Benjamin, an Olympic gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles, is now opening up about the secrets to his success. The 27-year-old recently revealed the grueling fitness regimen critical to his Olympic triumph. His dynamic training routine combines strength, agility, and technique to improve performance and push the limits of what’s possible on the track.

The Men’s Health video begins with an introduction to Benjamin, who details himself and his noteworthy 400-meter hurdles accomplishments, including being the American record holder, the second fastest man in the world, and an Olympic champion.

He reveals that his usual week of training consists of two lifting session, which vary depending on the day. From November to February, especially during the off-season, it’s largely all “base work” for the athlete, and he has the choice of maintaining or gaining fitness, which will help him advance on into the season.

While Benjamin acknowledges focusing on running quicker in preparation, he eventually emphasizes mastering the rhythm during a race. Furthermore, the Olympic winner discusses his usual workout routines.

He begins by demonstrating the “Hang Clean,” which he does for three sets of five reps, and this exercise helps him bring that “explosiveness” to his running while also allowing him to absorb impact.

Benjamin highlights another workout known as “Power Clean.” It follows the same number of sets and reps as the previous session, and the purpose for committing to this is to have a grasp on “block clearance.” For any sprinter or hurdler, the race start is critical, and this exercise helps him achieve that “explosive push.“

The following workout on his schedule is known as “Step ups.” He commits to three sets of ten reps for each leg in this exercise, which targets his hip flexors, leg drives, and core stability.

Benjamin emphasizes “Cable Core Rotation” as the fourth exercise in this list, which he does for three sets and ten reps on each side. This exercise focuses on body stabilization and helps to maintain a precise posture while running.

The final exercise on the list is “I’s, Y’s, & T’s” for 6 reps of each position, which concentrates on the arms and eventually aids the athlete in the latter stages of a race, when the legs begin to give up.

Benjamin was one of the most anticipated competitors in the 2024 season, and he lived up to expectations by winning two Olympic gold medals in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and 4×400-meter relay. However, his legion of supporters will be looking forward to the upcoming campaign, which will present higher challenges for the athlete.