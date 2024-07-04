“They Keep Me Grounded”: Sha’Carri Richardson Acknowledges Family’s Crucial Support in the Latest Sports Documentary ‘Sprint’

While Sha’Carri Richardson was already making waves across the track and field world with her superfast sprints in 2023, it all came together just before the World Championships in Budapest when she clinched the title at the Silesia Diamond League. And for all her achievements, she had a handful of people to thank.

In the latest Netflix documentary series, ‘Sprint’, the makers followed Richardson on a journey through her ups and downs as she prepared for a terrific year. Her run in Poland was significant as she was scheduled to go up against fellow elite sprinter and Jamaican pride, Shericka Jackson. Both athletes, known for their fierce competition on the track, have repeatedly chased each other for accolades.

Yet, the show’s highlight wasn’t just Richardson’s speed that had previously gotten her on top of the rankings. One of the segments that probably captured the hearts of many was the love she has always had for her family.

“Knowing that the world’s eyes are on me, I have experienced moments where I’ve allowed it to overwhelm me. But looking in the mirror every day, and being my biggest critic, is something that I have actually learned to use as a motivation.”

For Richardson, her family seemed to top everything else as she prepared herself for the stepping stones to the World Championships. Speaking to her grandmother on the phone gave her the peace and calm needed right before getting into a barrage of hopeful fans at the arena.

As her grandma told her to not give up no matter what, Richardson took her advice to heart, smiling at the precious interaction. Speaking to the producers about how her family had her back all the time, she gave them credit for keeping her composed.

“No matter what happens in the world, on social media, I pick up the phone, I call my family. They keep me grounded…They never let me forget where I come from. And I love that.”

That’s how Richardson got through some of her toughest times in life, rising from the ashes to become a star. Well, she even exceeded all expectations in 2024, as fans watched her rank up in the Olympic trials to secure her ticket to Paris.

Richardson stuns the track and field world with her terrific 100m sprint

The 100m Olympic trials finals witnessed a jaw-dropping performance by some of the most elite female sprinters. Richardson made it her mission to zoom to the finish line as best as she could, and eventually ended up clinching first place along with a ticket to Paris.

Clocking in at a shocking 10.71, fans were impressed by how much potential Richardson offered this season. Now that the Paris Olympics are right around the corner, it would be a treat to witness Richardson, Jackson, and several other sprinters trying to beat their best.