OVI-W vs BPH-W Fantasy Prediction : Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Best Fantasy Team for The Hundred Women Eliminator

OVI-W vs BPH-W Fantasy Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women – 20 August 2021 (London). Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Eve Jones, and Kirstie Gordon are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Oval Invincibles Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women in the Eliminator game of the Hundred Women’s Competition. The winner of this game will face Southern Brave in the final match.

Dan van Niekerk and Alice Capsey are the star all-rounders of Oval Invincibles, whereas Farrant has been bowling brilliantly. Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, and Amy Jones are the star batters of Birmingham Phoenix, whereas Gordon and Wong are their lead bowlers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 161 runs. This pitch has always been good for batting.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: The Oval, London; Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Oval Invincibles Women – Georgia Adams, Dan van Niekerk, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Shabim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Joanne Gardner.

Birmingham Phoenix Women– Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Amy Jones, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

OVI-W vs BPH-W: Key Players of the Game

Oval Invincibles Women Top-3 Picks:-

Dan van Niekerk:- Niekerk has scored 1839 T20I runs for South Africa, whereas she has scalped 63 wickets in bowling. [This Tournament: 231 Runs and 6 Wickets]

Marizanne Kapp:- Kapp has scored 986 T20I runs for South Africa, whereas she has scalped 62 wickets in bowling. [This Tournament: 87 Runs and 4 Wickets]

Alice Capsey:- Capsey has scored 106 runs in the tournament, whereas she has scalped seven wickets in bowling.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Top-3 Picks:-

Eve Jones:- Jones scored 160 runs at an average of 53.33 in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, whereas she will open the innings here. [This Tournament: 233 Runs and 1 Wicket]

Amy Jones:- Jones has scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 in the Hundred, whereas her S/R has been 160.22.

Kirstie Gordon:- Gordon scalped nine wickets in four games of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, whereas her economy was 2.75. [This Tournament: 13 Wickets]

OVI-W vs BPH-W Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Amy Jones.

Batsmen: Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Georgia Adams.

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Dan van Niekerk, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss.

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Mady Villiers.

Match Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Marizanne Kapp and Dan van Niekerk

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Eve Jones and Kirstie Gordon

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.