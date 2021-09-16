PAK vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game

PAK vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI – 17 September (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Henry Nicholls, and Matt Henry are the players to look out for in Fantasy teams.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI match of the three-match ODI series. All the games will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam is the best batsman of Pakistan, whereas Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are other important players. Hasan Ali and Afridi will lead the pace bowling, whereas Shadab and Qadir will take care of spin. For New Zealand, Nicholls and Latham are their experienced players, whereas Allen will make his ODI debut. Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel are the most important bowlers of the side.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last three ODI games played here was 255 runs.

Last Three Games; Bat 1st Won: 1; Bat 2nd Won: 1; Tied: 1

We can expect clear weather in the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

New Zealand – Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConhie, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand First ODI Match

Date and Time: 17 September, Friday – 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Network

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, and Will Young.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand

Matt Henry and Hamish Bennett

PAK vs NZ Team Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan and Tom Latham will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Latham has scored 2824 ODI runs at an average of 34.02, whereas Rizwan has batted brilliantly this season. Both of them are technically stable players.

PAK vs NZ Team Batsmen

Henry Nicholls and Finn Allen will be our batsmen from New Zealand. Nicholls has scored 1409 ODI runs at an average of 36.13, whereas he scored 365 runs at 121.66 in the Ford trophy. Allen will make his ODI debut in this game, and he has already proved his quality in the T20 format.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Azam has scored 3985 ODI runs at an average of 56.93, whereas Zaman has scored 2325 runs at 47.45. Both of them are brilliant top-order batsmen.

PAK vs NZ Team All-Rounders

Shadab Khan will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Khan has scalped 62 ODI wickets, whereas he has been a handy lower-order batsman. He is the best pick in this category.

PAK vs NZ Team Bowlers

Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Henry has scalped 98 ODI wickets in 55 games, whereas he scalped 15 wickets in Ford Trophy. Duffy will make his ODI debut in this game, whereas he has scalped 103 List-A wickets in 58 games.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will be our bowlers from Pakistan. Ali has scalped 89 ODI wickets in 57 games, whereas Afridi has 53 scalps in 28 ODI games. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers, and they will enjoy bowling on this track.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Hasan Ali and Henry Nicholls

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.