POR vs GIB Fantasy Prediction : Portugal vs Gibraltar Best Fantasy Team for Portugal T20I Tri Series

POR vs GIB Fantasy Prediction: Portugal vs Gibraltar – 21 August 2021. Louis Bruce, Najjam Shahzad, and Amir Zaib are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Portugal will take on Gibraltar in the T20I game of the ongoing Tri-Series.

Najjam Shahzad is the star all-rounder of Portugal, whereas Amir Zaib and Mien Mehmood are other important players. Louis Bruce and Edmund Packard are the star all-rounders of Gibraltar, whereas Delany is their other important batsman.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a neutral one.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Stadium: Gucherre Cricket Ground

Probable XI for both sides:-

Portugal – Mien Mehmood, Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim, Imran Khan, Miguel Stoman, Paolo Buccimazza.

Gibraltar – Edmund Packard, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Mark Garratt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila.

POR vs GIB: Key Players of the Game

Portugal Top-3 Picks:-

Najjam Shahzad:- Shahzad has scored 159 T20I runs at an S/R of 139.47, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

Azhar Andani:- Andani scored 46 runs in the last game as an opener, whereas he will bowl a few overs.

Amir Zaib:- Zaib scored 36 runs in the last game, whereas he scalped a wicket in bowling. He will bowl at the number four slot.

Gibraltar Top-3 Picks:-

Louis Brace:- Brace scored 60 runs in the last game as an opener, whereas he will bowl a few overs.

Chris Delany:- Delany will bat at the number three slot, whereas he scored a half-century in the last game.

Edmund Packard:- Packard has scalped a couple of wickets in T20I cricket, whereas he will open the innings.

POR vs GIB Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Chris Delany.

Batsmen: Mian Mehmood, Louis Bruce, Amandeep Singh.

All-Rounders: Edmund Packard, Najjam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Azhar Andani.

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Adam Orfila, Md Siraj Ullah.

Match Prediction: Portugal will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Najjam Shahzad and Louis Bruce

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Amir Zaib and Edmund Packard

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.