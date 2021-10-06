QUN vs TAS Fantasy Prediction : Queensland vs Tasmania Best Fantasy Picks for Sheffield Shield

QUN vs TAS Fantasy Prediction: Queensland vs Tasmania – 7 October 2021 (Adelaide). Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Swepson, and Beau Webster will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Queensland will take on Tasmania in the league match of the Sheffield Shield. The Premier domestic red-ball competition is finally getting underway in Australia.

The Queensland side won the cup last year, and they would want to continue their form this season. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are their star batsmen, whereas Burns & Renshaw would want to support them. Neser, Wildermuth, and Steketee will handle the pace bowling, whereas Swepson is their lead spinner. For Tasmania, they will miss Tim Paine in this game. McDermott and Silk are their important batsmen, whereas Webster is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Peter Siddle and Sam Rainbird.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 5:30 AM IST Stadium:- Karen Rolten Oval, Adelaide.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Queensland – Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

Tasmania – Tim Ward, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Sam Rainbird, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Peter Siddle.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, and Mitchell Swepson.

QUN vs TAS Team Wicket-Keeper

Ben McDermott (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. McDermott scored 355 runs at an average of 59.16 last season, whereas he also scored four half-centuries in four games.

QUN vs TAS Team Batsmen

Usman Khawaja (Price 9.5) and Matt Renshaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Queensland. Khawaja scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12 last season, whereas Renshaw scored 500 runs at 62.50. Both of them were on fire last season, and they would want to continue.

Jordan Silk (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Tasmania. Silk scored 376 runs last season, and he is a technically stable player.

QUN vs TAS Team All-Rounders

Marnus Labuschagne (Price 10) and Michael Neser (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Queensland. Labuschagne scored 821 runs at an average of 82.10 last season, whereas he can bowl a few overs. Neser scalped 18 wickets last season around, whereas he scored 161 runs with the bat. Both of them are international stars, and Marnus is a world-class player.

Beau Webster (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Tasmania. Webster scored 404 runs at an average of 31.07 last season, whereas he scalped 17 wickets in bowling. He is the lead all-rounder of Tasmania.

QUN vs TAS Team Bowlers

Peter Siddle (Price 9) will be our bowler from Tasmania. Siddle is a veteran of 221 test wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets last season. He will lead the bowling attack of the side.

Mitchell Swepson (Price 9), Mark Steketee (Price 8.5), and Xavier Bartlett (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Queensland. Swepson scalped 32 wickets last season in just five games, whereas Bartlett scalped 19 wickets. Steketee is a tall pacer, and he scalped 13 wickets last season. All three of them are wicket-takers.

[You may take Sam Rainbird or Jarod Freeman instead of Mark Steketee]

Match Prediction: Queensland will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Marnus Labuschagne

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Beau Webster and Usman Khawaja

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.